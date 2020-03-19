x
Real-time updates: 46 total positive coronavirus cases, over 100 under investigation in Arkansas

LITTLE ROCK, Ark. — As of 10:30 a.m. on Thursday morning, the Arkansas Department of Health confirmed 46 COVID-19 cases throughout the state.

Officials say approximately one-third of confirmed positive COVID-19 cases in Arkansas are linked to the first case that was announced out of Jefferson County just one week ago.

Governor Hutchinson announced Arkansas will tap Community Development Block Grant funds and the state’s Quick Action Closing Fund to support small businesses and nonprofits that are struggling during the COVID-19 pandemic.

He also announced the state will increase reimbursement for child-care voucher providers who care for children who receive federal child-care assistance.

Key facts to know:

Thursday, March 19

12:00 p.m.

Mayor Scott said starting on Friday, March 20 Little Rock restaurants will be mandated to only provide take-out options for patrons.

He said the city will temporarily change the restaurant zoning laws so restaurants can use spaces as boutique grocery stores.

10:40 a.m.:

At total of 14 counties in Arkansas have at least one confirmed COVID-19 case, according to the Arkansas Department of Health.

The following counties have at least one confirmed case of COVID-19:

  • Bradley County
  • Cleburne County
  • Cleveland County
  • Desha County
  • Faulkner County
  • Garland County
  • Grant County
  • Jefferson County
  • Lincoln County
  • Pulaski County
  • Pope County
  • Saline County
  • Van Buren County
  • Washington County

10:25 a.m.

The Arkansas Department of Health confirmed 46 COVID-19 cases throughout the state.

A total of 310 people have tested negative for COVID-19 in Arkansas.

Arkansas coronavirus hotlines: 

  • For children (staffed by Arkansas Children's Hospital): 1-800-743-3616 
  • For adults (staffed by UAMS): 1-800-632-4502

We will update the article with new information as it becomes available.

