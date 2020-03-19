Real-time updates: 62 confirmed COVID-19 cases in Arkansas

The Arkansas Department of Health has confirmed 62 COVID-19 cases throughout the state.

Officials say approximately one-third of confirmed positive COVID-19 cases in Arkansas are linked to the first case that was announced out of Jefferson County just one week ago.

Governor Hutchinson announced Arkansas will tap Community Development Block Grant funds and the state’s Quick Action Closing Fund to support small businesses and nonprofits that are struggling during the COVID-19 pandemic.

He also announced the state will increase reimbursement for child-care voucher providers who care for children who receive federal child-care assistance.

Key facts to know:

62 confirmed positive cases of COVID-19 in Arkansas

146 people are under investigation

351 negative test results

All public schools are closed until April 17

Thursday, March 19

3:18 p.m.:

"As you can see from the actions taken today, we are being aggressive," said Gov. Hutchinson.

3:10 p.m.:

Dr. Smith says they don't currently have the number of cases that are community-spread; they're just focused on stopping it right now.

There's been a rapid increase in cases; 15 cases are ages 65 or older, 41 are adults aged 19-64, and six are children.

As far as hospital restrictions, "not one size fits all." Pediatrics are different than adult patients, but mainly one visitor per patient at UAMS during restricted hours.

2:55 p.m.:

The Department of Health has all hands on deck and are working overtime to make sure Arkansans are protected.

Emergency Operations Center are working 24 hours a day to get info out. Nurses are contact-tracing and working diligently to procure PPE.

2:50 p.m.:

Telemedicine has been opened in the state. It's super important as patients don't need to rush to the doctor's office. Patients can

Allows reimbursement to the providers and clinics.

The PPE issue is a huge concern.

Bledsoe said he's inspired by hospital staff who have gone above and beyond to help in any way they can.

2:45 p.m.:

Chancellor Patterson said top of mind are adequate screenings of people that may have COVID-19. The best place to be screened is either by phone or online. The last place to be is an ER or doctor's office.

UAMS has screened over 4,000 individuals, over half of those were done on Wednesday alone.

Three machines have been acquired to do 150 screenings per day, roughly 600 per day when they get it. There will be a 6-9 hour turnaround when they get the machines.

We're in a good state considering the situation

Increasing restrictions on visitation of healthcare facilities and restricting patient access.

Blood donation stations are shutting down.

2:40 p.m.:

According to Dr. Nathaniel Smith, Jumped from 33 to 62 cases. 23 were done in ADH lab and 6 reported from reference lab. Added counties are Pope, Van Buren, Searcy, Craighead, Clark, Independent, and Grant.

Two children are among the new cases.

If a person has had contact with someone with COVID-19, they should self-quarantine, regardless of symptoms.

There are three main priorities: health care workers, nursing homes, other places where people may have been exposed.

"Should we be afraid? No," Dr. Smith said.

2:00 p.m.:

There are 509 cases being monitored; those include those who have chosen to self-quarantine but aren't showing symptoms.

"It is clear to me that we do have increasing community spread," said Gov. Asa Hutchinson in a 2 p.m. presser.

Gov. Hutchinson announces K-12 schools will remain closed until April 17. Education will continue through alternate methods.

State government employees will work through telecommunications whenever possible, or in-office. Hospitals are mandated to screen staff and faculty.

In terms of bars and restaurants, dine-in services will be closed. They will only be open for carryout and delivery.

All gyms are now to be closed for non-essential functions.

1:50 p.m.:

The Department of Finance and Administration announced that restaurants and microbreweries will be able to temporarily sell alcohol to-go for the next 30 days.

The alcohol must be sealed during purchase and can be bought alongside a food purchase.

12:00 p.m.:

Mayor Scott said starting on Friday, March 20 Little Rock restaurants will be mandated to only provide take-out options for patrons.

He said the city will temporarily change the restaurant zoning laws so restaurants can use spaces as boutique grocery stores.

10:40 a.m.:

At total of 14 counties in Arkansas have at least one confirmed COVID-19 case, according to the Arkansas Department of Health.

The following counties have at least one confirmed case of COVID-19:

Bradley County

Cleburne County

Cleveland County

Desha County

Faulkner County

Garland County

Grant County

Jefferson County

Lincoln County

Pulaski County

Pope County

Saline County

Van Buren County

Washington County

10:25 a.m.

A total of 310 people have tested negative for COVID-19 in Arkansas.

Arkansas coronavirus hotlines:

For children (staffed by Arkansas Children's Hospital): 1-800-743-3616

For adults (staffed by UAMS): 1-800-632-4502