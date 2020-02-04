x
Real-time updates: 625 positive COVID-19 cases throughout Arkansas

LITTLE ROCK, Ark. — As of 8:10 a.m. on Thursday, the Arkansas Department of Health has confirmed 625 positive COVID-19 cases throughout the state.

The total number of COVID-19 deaths in the state of Arkansas increased to 10.

Governor Asa Hutchinson announced a partnership with Walmart and Quest Labs to initiate a pilot project for a drive-thru COVID-19 testing facility in Benton County.

The governor recommended the closing of the Buffalo National Park. He pointed out that 60% of visitors were from out of state, meaning many could be traveling from hot spots and unknowingly spreading COVID-19.

RELATED: Here's when the COVID-19 pandemic could peak in Arkansas

Key facts to know:

  • 625 confirmed positive cases of COVID-19 in Arkansas 
  • 8,461 total tests
  • 7,836 negative test results
  • 10 reported deaths
  • 45 recoveries
  • All public schools are closed until April 17

Thursday, April 2

8:10 a.m.

The following counties have at least one confirmed case of COVID-19:

  • Arkansas County
  • Ashley County
  • Baxter County
  • Benton County
  • Boone County
  • Bradley County
  • Chicot County
  • Clark County
  • Cleburne County
  • Cleveland County
  • Columbia County
  • Conway County 
  • Craighead County
  • Crawford County
  • Crittenden County
  • Cross County
  • Desha County
  • Drew County
  • Faulkner County
  • Garland County
  • Grant County
  • Greene County
  • Hempstead County
  • Hot Spring County
  • Howard County
  • Independence County
  • Jefferson County
  • Johnson County
  • Lawrence County
  • Lincoln County
  • Lonoke County
  • Nevada County
  • Newton County
  • Perry County
  • Pike County
  • Poinsett County
  • Polk County
  • Pope County
  • Pulaski County
  • Randolph County
  • Saline County
  • Searcy County
  • Sebastian County
  • Sevier County
  • St. Francis
  • Stone County
  • Union County
  • Van Buren County
  • Washington County
  • White County
  • Woodruff County

We will continue to update this article with new information as it becomes available.