Real-time updates: 625 positive COVID-19 cases throughout Arkansas

LITTLE ROCK, Ark. — As of 8:10 a.m. on Thursday, the Arkansas Department of Health has confirmed 625 positive COVID-19 cases throughout the state.

The total number of COVID-19 deaths in the state of Arkansas increased to 10.

Governor Asa Hutchinson announced a partnership with Walmart and Quest Labs to initiate a pilot project for a drive-thru COVID-19 testing facility in Benton County.

The governor recommended the closing of the Buffalo National Park. He pointed out that 60% of visitors were from out of state, meaning many could be traveling from hot spots and unknowingly spreading COVID-19.

Key facts to know:

625 confirmed positive cases of COVID-19 in Arkansas

8,461 total tests

7,836 negative test results

10 reported deaths

45 recoveries

All public schools are closed until April 17

Thursday, April 2

8:10 a.m.

The following counties have at least one confirmed case of COVID-19:

Arkansas County

Ashley County

Baxter County

Benton County

Boone County

Bradley County

Chicot County

Clark County

Cleburne County

Cleveland County

Columbia County

Conway County

Craighead County

Crawford County

Crittenden County

Cross County

Desha County

Drew County

Faulkner County

Garland County

Grant County

Greene County

Hempstead County

Hot Spring County

Howard County

Independence County

Jefferson County

Johnson County

Lawrence County

Lincoln County

Lonoke County

Nevada County

Newton County

Perry County

Pike County

Poinsett County

Polk County

Pope County

Pulaski County

Randolph County

Saline County

Searcy County

Sebastian County

Sevier County

St. Francis

Stone County

Union County

Van Buren County

Washington County

White County

Woodruff County

