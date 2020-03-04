Real-time updates: 743 positive COVID-19 cases in Arkansas, 14 deaths

As of 11 a.m. on Saturday, the Arkansas Department of Health has confirmed 743 positive COVID-19 cases throughout the state.

On Friday, Gov. Asa Hutchinson said Arkansas has received the first order of PPE procured. It arrived in North Little Rock, and the state will continue to get shipments throughout next week.

During a press conference on Thursday, Gov. Asa Hutchinson explained why he hasn't issued 'stay at home' order for Arkansas yet.

Key facts to know:

743 confirmed positive cases of COVID-19 in Arkansas

9,822 total tests

9,079 negative test results

12 reported deaths

79 recoveries

All public schools are closed until April 17





Watch Saturday's press conference here:

Saturday, April 4

1:50 p.m.

According to the Arkansas Department of Transportation, there’s been a 40% reduction in travel during the coronavirus pandemic.

1:40 p.m.

The governor unveiled a new executive order that prohibits hotels/short-term rentals from extending occupancy to out-of-state recreational travelers. This order excludes health care professionals, first responders, journalists, state and federal employees on business and the National Guard.

Two more people in Arkansas have died from COVID-19 in the last 24 hours. Both deaths were greater than the age of 65. The death total is now at 14 in the state of Arkansas. Out of the 14 total deaths, 10 have been the age of 65 or older, and four deaths are from ages 19-64.

Dr. Nate Smith breaks down the 704 cases of COVID-19:

20 children (ages 18 and under)

49 adults (ages 18-24)

210 adults (ages 25-44)

263 adults (ages 45-64)

201 seniors (ages 65+)

72 hospitalized

23 on ventilators

Dr. Smith confirmed in the 743 cases in Arkansas, 106 are healthcare workers. There have been a total of 61 nursing home residents that have tested positive for COVID-19, but three of the nursing home residents have died, so there are currently 58 living residents.

1:30 p.m.

Gov. Hutchinson announced Arkansas now at 743 cases of COVID-19 with 72 people hospitalized. He said over coronavirus 1,000 tests have been conducted in last 24 hours.

Arkansas has added three new counties with cases: Lafayette, Prairie and Dallas counties.

The unemployment claims are up 66,000 in Arkansas. On Wednesday, April 1, the hotline received 300,000 calls.

11 a.m.

Watch Friday's press conference here:

Friday, April 3

6 p.m.

The Arkansas Department of Health confirmed there are now 738 confirmed positive cases of COVID-19 in the state of Arkansas.

1:50 p.m.

A Little Rock police officer has tested positive for COVID-19, the disease caused by the novel coronavirus. The Little Rock Police Department announced the positive case in a statement on social media.

1:40 p.m.

Dr. Nate Smith breaks down the 704 cases of COVID-19:

20 children (ages 18 and under)

197 seniors (ages 65+)

487 adults (ages 18-64)

71 hospitalized

26 on ventilators

Dr. Smith confirmed in the 704 cases in Arkansas, there are 96 healthcare workers which include 10 physicians, 28 nurses and four CNAs. There have been 53 nursing home residents that have tested positive for COVID-19.

Dr. Smith also said 70% of COVID-19 cases are Caucasians and 20% are African-American.

The majority of COVID-19 deaths, six have resided in central Arkansas, three in northwest Arkansas, two in northeast Arkansas and one is unknown.

The underlying conditions of most concern to a patient with COVID-19:

Diabetes Chronic

Heart disease

Chronic Lung disease

Chronic Kidney disease

These are patients who often end up hospitalized and/or in the ICU.

1:30 p.m.

As of 1:30 p.m. on Friday, the Arkansas Department of Health has confirmed 704 positive COVID-19 cases throughout the state.

Gov. Asa Hutchinson said Arkansas has received the first order of PPE procured. It arrived in North Little Rock, and the state will continue to get shipments throughout next week.

8:30 a.m.

The Arkansas Department of Health has confirmed 687 positive COVID-19 cases throughout the state.

Thursday. April 2

6:00 p.m.

Saline County Judge Jeff Arey issued an Executive Order under his emergency powers to combat the COVID-19 pandemic.

Starting on Monday, April 6, anyone under the age of 18 cannot leave their home unless they're with a parent or guardian.

Watch Thursday's press conference here:

