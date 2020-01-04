Real-time updates: Arkansas positive coronavirus cases rises to 584, 10 total deaths

LITTLE ROCK, Ark. — As of 1:30 p.m. on Wednesday, the Arkansas Department of Health has confirmed 584 positive COVID-19 cases throughout the state.
During a press conference on Tuesday afternoon, Gov. Hutchinson announced one more Arkansan has died due to COVID-19. This makes eight total deaths in the state.
The governor said he is not considering having state police at the Arkansas-Louisiana border.
A private Arkansas lab secured 30,000 COVID-19 tests to help Arkansans over the next few weeks. Those tests will be used at drive-thru sites like New Life Church in North Little Rock which is running daily from 10-4 until April 11.
Key facts to know:
Wednesday, April 1
1:40 p.m.
Dr. Nate Smith breaks down the 584 cases of COVID-19:
- 18 children (ages 18 and under)
- 158 seniors (ages 65+)
- 396 adults (ages 18-64)
- 56 hospitalized
- 25 on ventilators
Dr. Smith confirmed in the 584 cases in Arkansas, there are 84 healthcare workers, 50 with diabetes, 40 with heart disease, 23 with lung disease, 18 with immuno-compromising conditions, 12 with chronic kidney disease, 8 pregnant women and 1 chronic liver disease.
Gov. Hutchinson recommends the Buffalo River Scenic National Park in Arkansas be closed because crowds are not following social-distancing guidelines. He said on Tuesday, 60% of visitors were out of state.
Stacy Hurst, Secretary, Department of Parks, Heritage and Tourism, announced Cedar Falls Trail at Petit Jean Park and East/West Summit Trails at Pinnacle Mountain State Parks will be closed..
1:30 p.m.
During a press conference, Gov. Hutchinson announced the cases of COVID-19 in Arkansas has increased to 584. He also announced two additional deaths, bringing the total to 10 in Arkansas.
The governor announced a partnership with Walmart and Quest Laboratories to initiate a pilot project for a drive-through testing facility in Benton County and Bentonville that will focus on first responders and healthcare workers who show symptoms.
8:50 a.m.
As of 8:50 a.m. on Wednesday, the Arkansas Department of Health has confirmed 566 positive COVID-19 cases throughout the state. There have been almost 8,000 total tests given in the state.
The following counties have at least one confirmed case of COVID-19:
We will continue to update this article with new information as it becomes available.