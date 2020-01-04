x
Real-time updates: Arkansas positive coronavirus cases rises to 584, 10 total deaths

As of 1:30 p.m. on Wednesday, the Arkansas Department of Health has confirmed 584 positive COVID-19 cases throughout the state.

During a press conference on Tuesday afternoon, Gov. Hutchinson announced one more Arkansan has died due to COVID-19. This makes eight total deaths in the state.

The governor said he is not considering having state police at the Arkansas-Louisiana border.

A private Arkansas lab secured 30,000 COVID-19 tests to help Arkansans over the next few weeks. Those tests will be used at drive-thru sites like New Life Church in North Little Rock which is running daily from 10-4 until April 11.

Key facts to know:

  • 584 confirmed positive cases of COVID-19 in Arkansas 
  • 7,920 total tests
  • 7,354 negative test results
  • 10 reported deaths
  • 42 recoveries
  • All public schools are closed until April 17

WATCH LIVE PRESS CONFERENCE HERE: 

Wednesday, April 1

1:40 p.m.

Dr. Nate Smith breaks down the 584 cases of COVID-19:

  • 18 children (ages 18 and under)
  • 158 seniors (ages 65+)
  • 396 adults (ages 18-64) 
  • 56 hospitalized
  • 25 on ventilators

Dr. Smith confirmed in the 584 cases in Arkansas, there are 84 healthcare workers, 50 with diabetes, 40 with heart disease, 23 with lung disease, 18 with immuno-compromising conditions, 12 with chronic kidney disease, 8 pregnant women and 1 chronic liver disease.

Gov. Hutchinson recommends the Buffalo River Scenic National Park in Arkansas be closed because crowds are not following social-distancing guidelines. He said on Tuesday, 60% of visitors were out of state.

Stacy Hurst, Secretary, Department of Parks, Heritage and Tourism, announced Cedar Falls Trail at Petit Jean Park and East/West Summit Trails at Pinnacle Mountain State Parks will be closed..

1:30 p.m.

During a press conference, Gov. Hutchinson announced the cases of COVID-19 in Arkansas has increased to 584. He also announced two additional deaths, bringing the total to 10 in Arkansas.

The governor announced a partnership with Walmart and Quest Laboratories to initiate a pilot project for a drive-through testing facility in Benton County and Bentonville that will focus on first responders and healthcare workers who show symptoms.

8:50 a.m.

As of 8:50 a.m. on Wednesday, the Arkansas Department of Health has confirmed 566 positive COVID-19 cases throughout the state. There have been almost 8,000 total tests given in the state.

Watch Tuesday's press conference:

The following counties have at least one confirmed case of COVID-19:

  • Arkansas County
  • Ashley County
  • Baxter County
  • Benton County
  • Boone County
  • Bradley County
  • Chicot County
  • Clark County
  • Cleburne County
  • Cleveland County
  • Columbia County
  • Conway County 
  • Craighead County
  • Crawford County
  • Crittenden County
  • Cross County
  • Desha County
  • Drew County
  • Faulkner County
  • Garland County
  • Grant County
  • Greene County
  • Hempstead County
  • Hot Spring County
  • Howard County
  • Independence County
  • Jefferson County
  • Johnson County
  • Lawrence County
  • Lincoln County
  • Lonoke County
  • Nevada County
  • Newton County
  • Perry County
  • Pike County
  • Poinsett County
  • Polk County
  • Pope County
  • Pulaski County
  • Randolph County
  • Saline County
  • Searcy County
  • Sebastian County
  • Sevier County
  • St. Francis
  • Stone County
  • Union County
  • Van Buren County
  • Washington County
  • White County
  • Woodruff County

