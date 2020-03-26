Real-time updates: Arkansas rises to 335 positive COVID-19 cases, 13 recoveries

LITTLE ROCK, Ark. — As of 12:30 p.m. on Thursday, the Arkansas Department of Health confirmed 335 COVID-19 cases throughout the state.
On Wednesday, March 25, Arkansas saw the largest increase of cases in one day with 76.
Gov. Hutchinson said the Arkansas Medical Board has been expedited the licenses for medical and healthcare professionals to meet the need and urgency of the current health crisis.
Mayor Frank Scott Jr. announced the city of Little Rock will have an extended city-wide curfew from 9 pm. - 5 a.m.
Key facts to know:
Thursday, March 26
12:30 p.m.:
Pulaski County currently has 83 positive cases, Cleburne County has 47, Faulkner County has 24, and Jefferson County has 23.
10:15 a.m.
The Arkansas Department of Health is recommending people to self quarantine at home for 14 days if they recently traveled from New York and all international locations.
They are asking those people who recently traveled to stay at home and do not have visitors and only leave if you need medical care.
8:15 a.m.
The Arkansas Department of Health is now reporting a total of 310 positive COVID-19 cases. There have been 10 total recoveries.
The following counties have at least one confirmed case of COVID-19:
- Benton County
- Boone County
- Bradley County
- Clark County
- Cleburne County
- Cleveland County
- Columbia County
- Conway County
- Craighead County
- Crawford County
- Crittenden County
- Cross County
- Desha County
- Drew County
- Faulkner County
- Garland County
- Grant County
- Greene County
- Hempstead County
- Hot Spring County
- Independence County
- Jefferson County
- Lawrence County
- Lincoln County
- Lonoke County
- Pike County
- Poinsett County
- Polk County
- Pope County
- Pulaski County
- Randolph County
- Saline County
- Sebastian County
- Searcy County
- Sevier County
- Stone County
- Union County
- Van Buren County
- Washington County
- White County
- Woodruff County
