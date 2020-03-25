Real-time updates: Arkansas sees 69 new positive COVID-19 cases in 1 day

As of 4:45 p.m. on Wednesday, the Arkansas Department of Health confirmed 301 COVID-19 cases throughout the state.

On Tuesday, March 24, Gov. Hutchinson reported the first two deaths due to COOVID-19 in Arkansas.

Arkansas Secretary of Health Dr. Nate Smith said there is "very little evidence" at this time that chloroquine or hydroxychloroquine is effective to treat people who have coronavirus.

Key facts to know:

301 confirmed positive cases of COVID-19 in Arkansas

1,752 total tests

1,451 negative test results

2 reported deaths

All public schools are closed until April 17

Wednesday, March 25

4:45 p.m.:

The Arkansas Department of Health is now reporting a total of 301 total positive COVID-19 cases in the state. This is the largest increase of cases in a day since the first confirmed positive patient was announced just two weeks ago on March 11.

1:50 p.m.

Colonel Nate Todd with the Department of Veterans Affairs said the VA has the testing capability if a veteran meets the screening criteria for testing.

“There’s ample room right now for the needs we have," Gov. Hutchinson said. "We’ve had discussions about additional hospital space as this continues with the trend line upward, and so that’s the reason we are having conversations about where we can build additional capacity.”

Dr. Nate Smith reports there are 37 residents with COVID-19 cases at the Briarwood Nursing Center in Little Rock as of today, March 25. There are also two additional healthcare workers, totaling 10 workers, testing positive for the coronavirus.

1:45 p.m.

Dr. Nate Smith provides a breakdown of Arkansas COVID-19 cases:

13 children

94 seniors (ages 65+)

173 adults (ages 19-64)

41 in nursing homes

12 hospitalized

4 on ventilators

11 recoveries

2 deaths (One person in their 50s, the other greater than 80)

1:40 p.m.

In Wednesday's press conference, Gov. Hutchinson said the Arkansas Medical Board has been expedited the licenses for medical and healthcare professionals to meet the need and urgency of the current health crisis.

The governor said there were over 9000 unemployment claims that were filed last week. This week, thus far, there have been 8000 claims filed. Of those claims filed this week, 700 of them were filed Wednesday morning. He urges those who are filing these claims to be patient.

1:00 p.m.

The City of Little Rock is dropping the proposed 1-cent tax increase over economic uncertainty.

12:50 p.m.

The city of Little Rock is launching Little Rock Cares. This includes online giving and a physical donation center. This will go toward food relief by World Kitchen and PPE.

The city is also working on converting hotels and other hospitals into field hospitals for Little Rock.

12:40 p.m.

Mayor Frank Scott Jr. announced the city of Little Rock will have an extended city-wide curfew from 9 pm. - 5 a.m.

The mayor said beginning Monday, March 30, there will be a day curfew ordinance from 9:00 a.m. to 2:30 p.m. towards minors that are currently in school. He hopes this will eliminate social gatherings outside of restaurants and other places.

The Little Rock Police Department will enforce the day curfew with citations, unless the minor is with an adult or going to and from work. They will also be allowed to go get groceries for seniors.

12:30 p.m.

The Arkansas Department of Health is now reporting a total of 280 positive COVID-19 cases. There have been 11 total recoveries.

8:30 p.m.

The Arkansas Department of Health is now reporting a total of 236 positive COVID-19 cases. There have been 10 total recoveries.

The following counties have at least one confirmed case of COVID-19:

