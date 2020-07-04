Real-time updates: Nearly 1,000 coronavirus cases in Arkansas

As of 7:00 p.m. on Tuesday, the Arkansas Department of Health has confirmed 997 positive COVID-19 cases throughout the state.

On Monday, Gov. Hutchinson made the announcement that on-site schooling will be stopped for the rest of the school year, but will continue through online instruction.

A Russellville resident tested positive for COVID-19 after hosting a party over the weekend.

Key facts to know:

997 confirmed positive cases of COVID-19 in Arkansas

13,778 total tests

12,781 negative test results

18 reported deaths

189 recoveries

All Arkansas schools are closed for the remainder of the school year





Tuesday, April 7

7:00 p.m.

1:40 p.m.

Dr. Nate Smith breaks down the 946 cases of COVID-19:

21 children (ages 18 and under)

237 (ages 65+)

74 hospitalized

26 on ventilators

67% white, 23% African-American, 10% other

Dr. Smith confirmed in the 875 cases in Arkansas, there are 134 healthcare workers which include 16 physicians, 41 nurses and 19 CNAs. There have been 61 nursing home residents that have tested positive for COVID-19.

There are 24 inmates and five staff members at Forrest City Correctional Facility that have tested positive for COVID-19.

There have now been 18 total coronavirus deaths in Arkansas. Four of the deaths in Arkansas are in the 19-64 year-old age range. The rest are over the age of 65.

1:30 p.m.

Gov. Hutchinson confirmed in a press conference, there are 946 positive COVID-19 cases throughout the state. There have been 1,400 tests have been given within the past 24 hours.

8:50 a.m.

The Arkansas Department of Health has confirmed 932 positive COVID-19 cases throughout the state.

The following counties have at least one confirmed case of COVID-19:

Arkansas County

Ashley County

Baxter County

Benton County

Boone County

Bradley County

Carroll County

Chicot County

Clark County

Clay County

Cleburne County

Cleveland County

Columbia County

Conway County

Craighead County

Crawford County

Crittenden County

Cross County

Dallas County

Desha County

Drew County

Faulkner County

Garland County

Grant County

Greene County

Hempstead County

Hot Spring County

Howard County

Independence County

Jefferson County

Johnson County

Lafayette County

Lawrence County

Lee County

Lincoln County

Logan County

Lonoke County

Miller County

Mississippi County

Monroe County

Nevada County

Newton County

Ouachita County

Perry County

Phillips County

Pike County

Poinsett County

Polk County

Pope County

Prairie County

Pulaski County

Randolph County

Saline County

Scott County

Searcy County

Sebastian County

Sevier County

Sharp County

St. Francis County

Stone County

Union County

Van Buren County

Washington County

White County

Woodruff County

Yell County