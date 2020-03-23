Real-time updates: Nearly 1,000 people tested for COVID-19 in Arkansas

The Department of Health confirmed nearly 1,000 people have been tested for COVID-19 in Arkansas with 168 people testing positive for the coronavirus.

Over the weekend, the governor said after looking at projections, Arkansas is likely to reach the peak of COVID-19 spread in 6 to 8 weeks.

He also said there were currently no plans for a shelter-in-place order in Arkansas at this time.

Key facts to know:

119 people are under investigation

791 negative test results

All public schools are closed until April 17

All restaurants and bars are directed to operate under carry-out and to-go options only "until further notice."

Monday, March 23

8:40 a.m.:

The Arkansas Department of Health confirmed 168 COVID-19 cases throughout the state. Of the 959 people that have been tested, a total of 791 test results have come back negative.

The following counties have at least one confirmed case of COVID-19:

Benton County

Boone County

Bradley County

Clark County

Cleburne County

Cleveland County

Columbia County

Craighead County

Crittenden County

Desha County

Faulkner County

Garland County

Grant County

Greene County

Independence County

Jefferson County

Lincoln County

Pulaski County

Poinsett County

Polk County

Pope County

Saline County

Sebastian County

Searcy County

Sevier County

Union County

Van Buren County

Washington County

Woodruff County