Real-time updates: Nearly 1,000 people tested for COVID-19 in Arkansas

The Department of Health confirmed nearly 1,000 people have been tested for COVID-19 in Arkansas with 168 people testing positive for the coronavirus.

LITTLE ROCK, Ark. — As of 8:40 a.m. on Monday, the Arkansas Department of Health confirmed 168 COVID-19 cases throughout the state.

Over the weekend, the governor said after looking at projections, Arkansas is likely to reach the peak of COVID-19 spread in 6 to 8 weeks

He also said there were currently no plans for a shelter-in-place order in Arkansas at this time.

Key facts to know:

  • 168 confirmed positive cases of COVID-19 in Arkansas
  • 119 people are under investigation
  • 791 negative test results
  • All public schools are closed until April 17
  • All restaurants and bars are directed to operate under carry-out and to-go options only "until further notice."

Monday, March 23

8:40 a.m.:

The Arkansas Department of Health confirmed 168 COVID-19 cases throughout the state. Of the 959 people that have been tested, a total of 791 test results have come back negative.

WATCH MOST RECENT PRESS CONFERENCE: 

The following counties have at least one confirmed case of COVID-19:

  • Benton County
  • Boone County
  • Bradley County
  • Clark County
  • Cleburne County
  • Cleveland County
  • Columbia County
  • Craighead County
  • Crittenden County
  • Desha County
  • Faulkner County
  • Garland County
  • Grant County
  • Greene County
  • Independence County
  • Jefferson County
  • Lincoln County
  • Pulaski County
  • Poinsett County
  • Polk County
  • Pope County
  • Saline County
  • Sebastian County
  • Searcy County
  • Sevier County
  • Union County
  • Van Buren County
  • Washington County
  • Woodruff County

We will continue to update this article with new information as it becomes available.

