Real-time updates: Nearly 1,600 positive coronavirus cases in Arkansas

LITTLE ROCK, Arkansas — As of Wednesday, the Arkansas Department of Health has confirmed 1,569 positive COVID-19 cases throughout the state.
The Arkansas Department of Health also confirmed the death toll of COVID-19 has reached 33.
Gov. Hutchinson signed two new executive orders, involving first responders and COVID-19 workers comp claims and liability immunity for medical emergency responders.
Key facts to know:
- 1,569 confirmed positive cases of COVID-19 in Arkansas
- 21,834 total tests
- 20,265 negative test results
- 33 reported deaths
- 489 recoveries
- All Arkansas schools are closed for the remainder of the school year
Watch Wednesday's press conference here:
Wednesday, April 15
1:50 p.m.
Gov. Hutchinson announced a Medicaid waiver to give bonus pay to direct care workers in long term care facilities dealing with COVID-19. He also authorized money to give bonus payments to hospital direct care and non-direct care workers.
1:40 p.m.
Arkansas Health Secretary Dr. Nate Smith confirmed out of the 1,569 cases, 1,047 are active.
- 83 hospitalizations
- 26 on ventilators
- 33 deaths (7 nursing home residents)
- 489 recoveries
- 215 healthcare workers
- 98 nursing home residents; 88 workers
1:30 p.m.
In a press conference, Gov. Hutchinson confirmed 1,569 positive COVID-19 cases throughout the state.
Gov. Hutchinson said Arkansas's expected COVID-19 peak has now shifted to May 2. He said this is because as you flatten the curve, the peak will shift.
9 a.m.
The Arkansas Department of Health has confirmed 1,562 positive COVID-19 cases throughout the state.
Watch Tuesday's press conference here:
The following counties have at least one confirmed case of COVID-19:
- Arkansas County
- Ashley County
- Baxter County
- Benton County
- Boone County
- Bradley County
- Carroll County
- Chicot County
- Clark County
- Clay County
- Cleburne County
- Cleveland County
- Columbia County
- Conway County
- Craighead County
- Crawford County
- Crittenden County
- Cross County
- Dallas County
- Desha County
- Drew County
- Faulkner County
- Franklin County
- Garland County
- Grant County
- Greene County
- Hempstead County
- Hot Spring County
- Howard County
- Independence County
- Izard County
- Jackson County
- Jefferson County
- Johnson County
- Lafayette County
- Lawrence County
- Lee County
- Lincoln County
- Logan County
- Lonoke County
- Madison County
- Miller County
- Mississippi County
- Monroe County
- Nevada County
- Newton County
- Ouachita County
- Perry County
- Phillips County
- Pike County
- Poinsett County
- Polk County
- Pope County
- Prairie County
- Pulaski County
- Randolph County
- Saline County
- Scott County
- Searcy County
- Sebastian County
- Sevier County
- Sharp County
- St. Francis County
- Stone County
- Union County
- Van Buren County
- Washington County
- White County
- Woodruff County
- Yell County
We will continue to update this article with new information as it becomes available.