Real-time updates: Over 400 positive COVID-19 cases in Arkansas

LITTLE ROCK, Ark. — As of 12:30 p.m. on Saturday, the Arkansas Department of Health confirmed 404 COVID-19 cases throughout the state.

Dr. Nate Smith confirmed the third death due to COVID-19 in Arkansas. The person who passed away was in their 70s.

Gov. Hutchinson said there will be additional pay to support nurses in rural Arkansas cities. Nurses will receive $1,000 per month and $2,000 per month for nurses that care for COVID-19 patients.

The Arkansas Department of Health is recommending people to self quarantine at home for 14 days if they recently traveled from New York and all international locations.

Saturday, March 28

1:50 p.m.

1:45 p.m.

Congressman French Hill appeared during the press conference to outline some items in the CARES Act, which was recently signed by President Donald Trump.

Beyond the $1,200 that will be sent to people making under $75,000 a year, Hill said the act will allow people to take money out of their 401k without 10% penalty.

1:30 p.m.

Gov. Hutchinson announced the state saw two more COVID-19 related deaths, bring the total to five in Arkansas.

One person was in their 70s and the other was in their 40s.

He called the coronavirus pandemic "a health crisis but it's also a financial crisis."

Over 30,000 people have applied for unemployment benefits in Arkansas, which is a record for the state.

Secretary Mike Preston said glitches on the unemployment website have been fixed, but asked people to "be patient."

Preston announced that trainers, stylists, and similar jobs will be available for unemployment. People who are self-employed will be eligible to file for unemployment.

12:30 p.m.

8:40 a.m.

Friday, March 27

7:40 p.m.

4:20 p.m.

1:50 p.m.

Attorney General Leslie Rutledge announced they are allocating $1 million from the Consumer Education Enforcement Fund for nurses and healthcare providers at UAMS and other hospitals.

She said there are currently 500 price gouging complaints and 25 open investigations in Arkansas.

1:40 p.m.

1:30 p.m.

Gov. Hutchinson said in a press conference that out of the 381 positive cases, 48 people are hospitalized in Arkansas for COVID-19.

In the press conference, he showed a model of the number of positive COVID-19 cases in Arkansas could be around 2,000 by 1st week of April.

He announced that he has authorized 10 additional National Guard personnel to assist the Arkansas Department of Health and the Corps of Engineers in expanding the capacity of hospital beds in Arkansas.

An order for 500 ventilators was placed for the state of Arkansas. This is a massive expansion of the current capacity.

12:25 p.m.

Gov. Hutchinson will provide an update regarding Arkansas’s coronavirus response at 1:30 p.m.

8:15 a.m.

The Arkansas Department of Health is now reporting a total of 351 positive COVID-19 cases. There have been 19 total recoveries.

The following counties have at least one confirmed case of COVID-19:

Baxter County

Benton County

Boone County

Bradley County

Chicot County

Clark County

Cleburne County

Cleveland County

Columbia County

Conway County

Craighead County

Crawford County

Crittenden County

Cross County

Desha County

Drew County

Faulkner County

Garland County

Grant County

Greene County

Hot Spring County

Howard County

Independence County

Jefferson County

Johnson County

Lawrence County

Lincoln County

Lonoke County

Pike County

Poinsett County

Polk County

Pope County

Pulaski County

Randolph County

Saline County

Searcy County

Sebastian County

Sevier County

Stone County

Union County

Van Buren County

Washington County

White County

Woodruff County