Real-time updates: Over 700 positive COVID-19 cases in Arkansas

LITTLE ROCK, Ark — As of 1:30 p.m. on Friday, the Arkansas Department of Health has confirmed 704 positive COVID-19 cases throughout the state.
During a press conference on Thursday, Gov. Asa Hutchinson explained why he hasn't issued 'stay at home' order for Arkansas yet.
The governor also confirmed the 12th death in the state of Arkansas due to COVID-19. Four of the coronavirus deaths in Arkansas are in the 19-64 year-old age range. The rest are over the age of 65.
Key facts to know:
Friday, April 3
1:50 p.m.
A Little Rock police officer has tested positive for COVID-19, the disease caused by the novel coronavirus. The Little Rock Police Department announced the positive case in a statement on social media.
1:40 p.m.
Dr. Nate Smith breaks down the 704 cases of COVID-19:
- 20 children (ages 18 and under)
- 197 seniors (ages 65+)
- 487 adults (ages 18-64)
- 71 hospitalized
- 26 on ventilators
Dr. Smith confirmed in the 704 cases in Arkansas, there are 96 healthcare workers which include 10 physicians, 28 nurses and four CNAs. There have been 53 nursing home residents that have tested positive for COVID-19.
Dr. Smith also said 70% of COVID-19 cases are Caucasians and 20% are African-American.
The majority of COVID-19 deaths, six have resided in central Arkansas, three in northwest Arkansas, two in northeast Arkansas and one is unknown.
The underlying conditions of most concern to a patient with COVID-19:
- Diabetes Chronic
- Heart disease
- Chronic Lung disease
- Chronic Kidney disease
These are patients who often end up hospitalized and/or in the ICU.
1:30 p.m.
Gov. Asa Hutchinson said Arkansas has received the first order of PPE procured. It arrived in North Little Rock, and he state will continue to get shipments throughout next week.
8:30 a.m.
The Arkansas Department of Health has confirmed 687 positive COVID-19 cases throughout the state.
Thursday. April 2
6:00 p.m.
Saline County Judge Jeff Arey issued an Executive Order under his emergency powers to combat the COVID-19 pandemic.
Starting on Monday, April 6, anyone under the age of 18 cannot leave their home unless they're with a parent or guardian.
The following counties have at least one confirmed case of COVID-19:
- Arkansas County
- Ashley County
- Baxter County
- Benton County
- Boone County
- Bradley County
- Chicot County
- Clark County
- Cleburne County
- Cleveland County
- Columbia County
- Conway County
- Craighead County
- Crawford County
- Crittenden County
- Cross County
- Desha County
- Drew County
- Faulkner County
- Garland County
- Grant County
- Greene County
- Hempstead County
- Hot Spring County
- Howard County
- Independence County
- Jefferson County
- Johnson County
- Lawrence County
- Lincoln County
- Lonoke County
- Nevada County
- Newton County
- Perry County
- Pike County
- Poinsett County
- Polk County
- Pope County
- Pulaski County
- Randolph County
- Saline County
- Searcy County
- Sebastian County
- Sevier County
- St. Francis
- Stone County
- Union County
- Van Buren County
- Washington County
- White County
- Woodruff County
We will continue to update this article with new information as it becomes available.