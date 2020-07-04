Real-time updates: Over 900 coronavirus cases in Arkansas

LITTLE ROCK, Ark — As of 8:50 a.m. on Tuesday, the Arkansas Department of Health has confirmed 932 positive COVID-19 cases throughout the state.
On Monday, Gov. Hutchinson made the announcement that on-site schooling will be stopped for the rest of the school year, but will continue through online instruction.
A Russellville resident tested positive for COVID-19 after hosting a party over the weekend.
Key facts to know:
- 932 confirmed positive cases of COVID-19 in Arkansas
- 13,624 total tests
- 12,692 negative test results
- 16 reported deaths
- 142 recoveries
- All Arkansas schools are closed for the remainder of the school year
Tuesday, April 7
8:50 a.m.
The following counties have at least one confirmed case of COVID-19:
- Arkansas County
- Ashley County
- Baxter County
- Benton County
- Boone County
- Bradley County
- Carroll County
- Chicot County
- Clark County
- Cleburne County
- Cleveland County
- Columbia County
- Conway County
- Craighead County
- Crawford County
- Crittenden County
- Cross County
- Dallas County
- Desha County
- Drew County
- Faulkner County
- Garland County
- Grant County
- Greene County
- Hempstead County
- Hot Spring County
- Howard County
- Independence County
- Jefferson County
- Johnson County
- Lafayette County
- Lawrence County
- Lee County
- Lincoln County
- Lonoke County
- Miller County
- Mississippi County
- Monroe County
- Nevada County
- Newton County
- Ouachita County
- Perry County
- Phillips County
- Pike County
- Poinsett County
- Polk County
- Pope County
- Prairie County
- Pulaski County
- Randolph County
- Saline County
- Scott County
- Searcy County
- Sebastian County
- Sevier County
- Sharp County
- St. Francis County
- Stone County
- Union County
- Van Buren County
- Washington County
- White County
- Woodruff County
- Yell County
We will continue to update this article with new information as it becomes available.