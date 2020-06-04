Real-time updates: Over 900 positive COVID-19 cases in Arkansas

LITTLE ROCK, Ark — As of 7:10 p.m. on Monday, the Arkansas Department of Health has confirmed 927 positive COVID-19 cases throughout the state.
On Sunday, Dr. Nate Smith announced two additional deaths related to COVID-19, bringing the total to 16.
Gov. Hutchinson also announced that the state of Arkansas will be partnering with the Arkansas Community Foundation to support a COVID-19 Relief Fund.
Entergy announced that it would temporarily suspend disconnects due to non-payments and will pledge $100,000 to the relief fund.
Monday, April 6
7:10 p.m.:
1:40 p.m.
Dr. Nate Smith breaks down the 875 cases of COVID-19:
- 2.3% children (ages 18 and under)
- 6.7% (ages 19-24)
- 30.3% (ages 25-44)
- 34.9% (ages 45-64)
- 25.7% (ages 65+)
- 31.6% with underlying health conditions
- 74 hospitalized
- 22 on ventilators
Dr. Smith confirmed in the 875 cases in Arkansas, there are 122 healthcare workers which include 15 physicians, 36 nurses and 15 CNAs. There have been 59 nursing home residents that have tested positive for COVID-19.
Four of the coronavirus deaths in Arkansas are in the 19-64 year-old age range. The rest are over the age of 65.
1:30 p.m.
During a press conference, Gov. Hutchinson confirmed 875 positive COVID-19 cases throughout the state of Arkansas.
All Arkansas schools public schools closed for rest of school year during coronavirus pandemic. Gov. Hutchinson made the announcement that on-site schooling will be stopped for the rest of the school year, but will continue through online instruction.
8:50 a.m.
The Arkansas Department of Health has confirmed 854 positive COVID-19 cases throughout the state. There have been nearly 13,000 coronvairus tests taken in Arkansas.
The following counties have at least one confirmed case of COVID-19:
We will continue to update this article with new information as it becomes available.