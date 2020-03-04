Real-time updates: Positive COVID-19 cases rises to 687 in Arkansas, 58 recoveries

As of 8:30 a.m. on Friday, the Arkansas Department of Health has confirmed 687 positive COVID-19 cases throughout the state.

LITTLE ROCK, Ark — As of 8:30 a.m. on Friday, the Arkansas Department of Health has confirmed 687 positive COVID-19 cases throughout the state.

During a press conference on Thursday, Gov. Asa Hutchinson explained why he hasn't issued 'stay at home' order for Arkansas yet.

The governor also confirmed the 12th death in the state of Arkansas due to COVID-19. Four of the coronavirus deaths in Arkansas are in the 19-64 year-old age range. The rest are over the age of 65.

Key facts to know:

687 confirmed positive cases of COVID-19 in Arkansas

8,996 total tests

8,309 negative test results

12 reported deaths

58 recoveries

All public schools are closed until April 17

Friday, April 3

8:30 a.m.

7:00 a.m.

Saline County Judge Jeff Arey issued an Executive Order under his emergency powers to combat the COVID-19 pandemic.

Starting on Monday, April 6, anyone under the age of 18 cannot leave their home unless they're with a parent or guardian.

The following counties have at least one confirmed case of COVID-19:

Arkansas County

Ashley County

Baxter County

Benton County

Boone County

Bradley County

Chicot County

Clark County

Cleburne County

Cleveland County

Columbia County

Conway County

Craighead County

Crawford County

Crittenden County

Cross County

Desha County

Drew County

Faulkner County

Garland County

Grant County

Greene County

Hempstead County

Hot Spring County

Howard County

Independence County

Jefferson County

Johnson County

Lawrence County

Lincoln County

Lonoke County

Nevada County

Newton County

Perry County

Pike County

Poinsett County

Polk County

Pope County

Pulaski County

Randolph County

Saline County

Searcy County

Sebastian County

Sevier County

St. Francis

Stone County

Union County

Van Buren County

Washington County

White County

Woodruff County

