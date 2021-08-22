Record number of active COVID-19 cases in Shelby County

The Shelby County Health Department's daily report showed 8,287 active COVID-19 cases on Sunday, breaking the previous record in January.

MEMPHIS, Tenn. — The Shelby County Health Department reported a record 8,287 people in Shelby County are currently infected with COVID-19 on Sunday. The active case tracker adds the new cases of COVID-19 and subtracts the number of people who either recovered or died. The previous record was 7,970 active cases on January 12.



The health department also said that there were 1,118 new COVID-19 cases, the second highest on record. The highest was on December 17 with 1,163 new cases. They also reported 6 deaths. That brings the county to a total of 119,500 cases and 1,815 deaths since the start of the pandemic.

There are 451,229 people vaccinated in the county with 1,816 new vaccinations from Saturday.

Here is the @ShelbyTNHealth #COVID19 update for Sunday, August 22, 2021.



— Shelby County Health (@ShelbyTNHealth) August 22, 2021