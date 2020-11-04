Recovered COVID-19 patients could hold the key to fighting the virus

Local doctors in the Mid-South are testing antibodies from people who had coronavirus in patients currently being treated at Baptist Hospital.

MEMPHIS, Tennessee — Doctors at Baptist Hospital are already trying this. Over the last three days, doctors at Baptist Hospital have given antibodies to at least three patients being treated for COVID-19. Neither this treatment or COVID are new. Similar treatments were used for SARS and other strains of coronavirus, and doctors hope clinical trials using antibodies will slow the spread of COVID-19.

We are now getting to the place where people are beginning to recover from COVID-19 and testing negative for the virus. Doctors are asking them to donate blood plasma. Now healthy antibodies from recovered patients are being tested in patients still suffering from the virus.

Like with past strains of the coronavirus or the flu, doctors hope that those antibodies will attach to COVID-19 cells and kill them off.