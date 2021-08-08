Regional One Health announces mandatory COVID-19 vaccination for employees

All Regional One Health employees are required to be fully vaccinated by October 31

MEMPHIS, Tenn. — Regional One Health announced Monday a mandatory COVID-19 vaccination policy for all employees. This mandate aims to protect patients, staff and the community from the transmission of COVID-19, particularly the surging Delta variant.

“As health care providers, we have a duty to play a part in addressing this public health crisis. As COVID-19 continues to spread throughout our community, requiring vaccinations for staff is the responsible next step to protect our patients, employees and community,” said Reginald Coopwood, MD, president and CEO of Regional One Health.

All Regional One Health employees are required to be fully vaccinated by October 31. Similar to the flu vaccine and other required vaccinations, being fully vaccinated against COVID-19 will be a condition of employment for Regional One Health employees.

This decision follows several weeks of analyzing research, watching growing case numbers in the community, and listening to the guidance of organizations such as the American Hospital Association, the American Medical Association and America’s Essential Hospitals. The evidence is clear that COVID vaccines for individuals working in a health care setting protect the health of the worker, patients and community.

“We know the vaccine is effective, and it dramatically reduces the spread of COVID-19. We are taking this proactive step as our community continues to be negatively impacted by this pandemic due in part to low vaccination adoption and the surging Delta variant,” said Dr. Coopwood. “I strongly encourage anyone who is still unvaccinated to join us in putting an end to this public health crisis.”