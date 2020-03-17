Regional One Health screening & limiting visitors during COVID-19 pandemic

MEMPHIS, Tennessee — As concerns over COVID-19 continue to develop, Regional One Health in Memphis has taken precautions in the last couple of weeks to protect patients, guests, staff and the community.
The precautions include a screening process for everyone who enters all of its facilities. They are asking questions related to temperature, respiratory symptoms, exposure to a confirmed COVID-19 case, and recent travel of all who are on ROH property, including patients, employees and visitors. If a person presents any of the risk factors, they are being given limited access and isolated.
ROH has also updated its visitor guidelines:
- Anyone with respiratory symptoms (fever, cough, shortness of breath) is encouraged to not try to visit a patient in the hospital.
- For healthy individuals, Regional One Health has implemented a restricted hospital and clinic patient visitor policy:
- Adult visitors are limited to no more than two per patient at a time in the inpatient hospital and outpatient clinics.
- Laboring patients in labor and delivery are allowed one visitor.
- Minors, ages 16 and under, are not allowed to visit.
- Patients in isolation may not receive visitors.
- Patients in the post-acute care may not receive visitors per new CMS guidance. These areas include inpatient rehabilitation, long term acute care and skilled nursing.