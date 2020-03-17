Regional One Health screening & limiting visitors during COVID-19 pandemic

MEMPHIS, Tennessee — As concerns over COVID-19 continue to develop, Regional One Health in Memphis has taken precautions in the last couple of weeks to protect patients, guests, staff and the community.

The precautions include a screening process for everyone who enters all of its facilities. They are asking questions related to temperature, respiratory symptoms, exposure to a confirmed COVID-19 case, and recent travel of all who are on ROH property, including patients, employees and visitors. If a person presents any of the risk factors, they are being given limited access and isolated.