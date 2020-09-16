Reports: U.S.-Canada border closure likely extended until November

CTV News is reporting sources tell them restrictions will remain in place until it is felt that the COVID-19 pandemic is under control.

BUFFALO, N.Y. — Canada and the United States are expected to extend existing border restrictions until November, according to a report from CTV News in Toronto.

Right now, the border restrictions are set to expire on September 21. According to CTV News, sources tell them restrictions will remain in place until it is felt that the COVID-19 pandemic is under control.

The travel ban was originally imposed in March and has been renewed every month since. Right now, only essential travel is allowed to cross the border, as well as family members of Canadian residents, as long as they plan to stay in the country for at least two weeks.

2 On Your Side reached out to Congressman Brian Higgins's office, who told us they are trying to get more information about the possible extension.