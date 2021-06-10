Researchers optimistic there will not be a massive surge of cases following this holiday season

Last year, restrictions were put back in place to help with a large number of cases following the holidays.

MEMPHIS, Tenn. — Doctors and researchers are optimistic there will not be a massive surge of cases following the holidays since people are getting vaccinated.

Last holiday season, Shelby County saw a spike in cases and put restrictions back in place to help minimize it.

As we see a decrease in cases from the highly contagious delta variant, infectious disease specialist Dr. Hiren Pokharna said with more people getting fully vaccinated the cases could stay low for a while.

"We do have some encouraging news," Pokharna said. "We have a lot of researchers who are making their prediction models and the best case scenario models do suggest that we may not see a surge in the first place."

Currently, only 45% of people in Shelby County are fully vaccinated.

On Wednesday, the Shelby County Health Department reported it has completed 70% of its goal to have 700,000 people vaccinated with at least one dose.

Here is the @ShelbyTNHealth #COVID19 update for Wednesday, October 6, 2021. For more information, please visit https://t.co/SdCYWifQyh for access to the COVID-19 Data page. pic.twitter.com/0RZjwGshSD — Shelby County Health (@ShelbyTNHealth) October 6, 2021

Pokharna said the biggest worry we will face around the holidays is unvaccinated kids.

"If the kids get vaccinated and if we don’t deal with any new strain and if we continue to wear the mask and keep doing what we’re supposed," Pokharna said. "Then we have a very good chance that the numbers will keep going down as they are showing signs of going down."