“I have a full life" | Horn Lake resident explains how she stays faithful to safer-at-home policies

MEMPHIS, Tenn. — Back in March, most areas across the country went into some form of safer-at-home policy.

It was a huge adjustment to many, but there are some who managed to comply and continue to comply throughout the pandemic.

Local 24 News Reporter Brittani Moncrease spoke with a Horn Lake, Mississippi resident who has been faithful to the suggested guidelines.

In the Richardson household, they are taking no chances.

“My husband came in one day and said, ‘I am quarantining you to the house,’” said Michelle Richardson, Horn Lake, Mississippi resident.

For Richardson, that was back in March. Fast forward eight months, the quarantine still stands.

“I have a mentally disabled, low functioning autistic son that I am 24/7 caregiver to,” said Richardson. “I’m 62. I have some health issues. We don’t need mama getting sick.”

Thus, she has been staying safe.

“I have a full life even in the middle of a pandemic,” said Richardson.

She is able to count the number of times she has been out on one hand: for her son's wedding and to buy a truck.

“I did go to Kroger one time in the summer,” said Richardson. “It’s a two-headed coin. In one way, it can get emotionally taxing not being able to see your family, not having the touching, hugging. The other side of that coin is with a lot of the deregulation and a lot of the opening up of the technology and stuff, it has actually been a blessing in my home.”

She is adding tech mom to her title.

“I started using Instacart,” said Richardson. "I now have telehealth. Our doctor does house calls especially with my son who will not, cannot go to the doctor. It has been actually a blessing for him.”

The holidays have even brought joy.

“Mother’s Day was wonderful. The kids did an outdoor Mother’s Day. I thought I wasn’t going to see them. I cried,” said Richardson. “I really prefer just being around here. I’m getting used to my own environment. Kids are always calling me saying, ‘Mom, could you check this. Could you check on that?’”