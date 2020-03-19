Restaurants are offering new dining options during coronavirus pandemic

Take out, curbside pick up, and delivery being offered by dozens of Memphis area restaurants

MEMPHIS, Tennessee — The coronavirus pandemic has impacted just about every aspect of daily life in Memphis, the United States, and many parts of the world.

In Memphis, the temporary closures include --and this is by no means a comprehensive list--, schools, some prominent churches, zoo, libraries, movie theaters, community centers, and even jail visitations.

While restaurants in Memphis have not been ordered to close like in other cities and entire states, many are adapting due to the COVID-19 pandemic. Take-out, curbside pick up, delivery options and specials are being offered by dozens of Memphis area restaurants.

The Cooper Young Business Association provided Local 24 News this news release:

The Cooper Young Business Association and its members are concerned for the safety and well-being of our patrons, staff and our community. In the wake of the COVID-19 outbreak, we as a group, are establishing some added services to help our community stay safe. Helping our community is our priority.

Effective immediately the following restaurants are implementing some new ways to get your favorite meals. These practices will help to ensure our patrons, staff and community remain healthy during this time. All restaurants are open at this time and will be providing sanitizers for public use, cleaning all tables, bars, seating areas with disinfectant. Plastic ware is available upon request.

Alchemy – 901-726-4444

940 S. Cooper Street, www.alchemymemphis.com

Menu items are available for takeout daily. Delivery is available through Togo Services, UberEats, GrubHub or phone.

Aldo’s Pizza Pies – 901-725-7437

752 S. Cooper Street, www.aldospizzapies.com

Menu items are available for delivery and takeout daily. Delivery range is all of Midtown and Crosstown. Aldo’s will deliver further out; please ask if it is available when you call.

Another Roadside Attraction Catering – 901-569-5360

966 S. Cooper Street, www.anotherroadsideattractioncatering.com

There are a number of ways we can help serve you – While you are looking to keep distance, stay home, or simply escape, we are here to offer you a memorable and healthy sustenance. We deliver. Have a private chef prepare a date night or a small friendly gathering at your house. – We COOK and CLEAN. We can drop off prepared meals for your household or serve a Meal family style at your house: Consider a theme such as Spanish, Italian, Caribbean, French, Southern, Texas or BBQ home cooked meals. We also offer prepared meals for company events- let us prepare lunches for your employees in a safe and sanitary environment and drop off curbside or set up for your enjoyment. Single serving boxed lunches, breakfast, any corporate or private daytime event! Let us take the stress out of the upcoming Passover and Easter holidays for you. We can create a meal you won’t forget within the comfort of your own home. If you would like to have cooking classes in your home, we can focus around meal prep, International cuisines, appetizers or family meals for you and your friends.

Bluff City Coffee – 901-249-3378

945 S. Cooper Street, www.bluffcitycoffee.com

Menu items are available for takeout and curbside pickup daily. Custom group orders for business breakfast and lunch deliveries are available, please call 901-482-5714 to facilitate.

Café Ole Restaurant – 901-343-0103

959 S. Cooper Street, www.cafeolememphis.com

Menu items are available for takeout and curbside pickup daily. Delivery is available through BiteSquad and DoorDash.

Café Palladio – 901-278-0129

2179 Central Avenue, www.cafepalladio.com

Menu items are available for takeout during normal business hours. Delivery is available through BiteSquad.

Celtic Crossing – 901-274-5151

903 S. Cooper Street, www.celticcrossingmemphis.com

Menu items are available for takeout and curbside pickup daily. Call about delivery options.

Central BBQ – 901-272-9377

2249 Central Avenue, www.eatcbq.com

Menu items are available for takeout daily. Catering is available for all types of events – large and small, please call to setup. Central BBQ employees will be delivering regular takeout orders with a $25 minimum plus $5 delivery fee – credit only. Curbside Pickup-Customers with call-in orders can now stay in their car. They must pay with valid cc# over the phone. Orders will be brought out to them once they arrive; we will be checking their ID and card to make sure they match before releasing their food.

Cooper Street 20/20 – 901-871-6879

800 S. Cooper Street, www.cooperstreet2020.com

All items are available for takeout during normal business hours. Curbside service is available. Limited delivery times are available.

DWJ #2 Midtown – 901-207-6204

2156 Young Avenue

Menu items are available for takeout daily. Delivery is available through DoorDash.

Hammer & Ale – 901-410-8223

921 S. Cooper Street, www.hammerandale.com

Menu and Growlers are available for takeout and curbside pickup. We will continue to clean and sanitize all growlers before filling.

Imagine Vegan Café – 901-654-3455

2158 Young Avenue, www.imaginevegancafe.com

Menu items are available for takeout and curbside pickup. Call us for catering for larger groups. Delivery available through Postmates.

Java Cabana Coffeehouse – 901-272-7210

2170 Young Avenue, www.javacabanacoffeehouse.com

Menu items are available for takeout.

Knifebird – 901-748-5425

2155 Central Avenue, www.knifebirdwinebar.com

Knifebird is currently open but doesn’t offer takeout or curbside pickup.

Memphis Made Brewing – 901-207-5343

768 S. Cooper Street, www.memphismadebrewing.com

Check website and social media for daily offerings.

Mulan Bistro – 901-347-3965

2149 Young Avenue, www.mulanbistro.com

Menu items are available for takeout daily and curbside pickup. Delivery is available through GrubHub, BiteSquad, UberEats and DoorDash. Custom luncheon packages and catering are available.

Soul Fish Café – 901-725-0722

862 S. Cooper Street, www.soulfishcafe.com

Menu items are available for takeout daily. Delivery available through GrubHub, FoodBoss, and BringMeThat.

Stone Soup Café – 901-922-5314

993 S. Cooper Street, www.stonesoupcafememphis.com

Menu items are available for takeout during normal business hours. Catering available.

Sweet Grass Next Door – 901-278-0278

937 S. Cooper Street, www.sweetgrassnextdoor.com

Menu items are available for takeout. Special menu for more people i.e. meals for 2, 4 and 6 people. Delivery is available through GrubHub and curbside service will be available.

The Beauty Shop - 901-272-7111

966 S. Cooper Street, www.thebeautyshoprestaurant.com

"Staying in doesn't mean missing a Good Meal"- The Beauty Shop Restaurant has started Curbside Beauty! Call us and place your order for Lunch, Dinner or Brunch and we can do Curbside Pickup or We can Deliver anywhere in the Memphis Area - " Beauty in a Bag" - Helping the Community and Keeping us together with healthy food at the family table is our priority.

Tsunami – 901-274-2556

928 S. Cooper Street – www.tsunamimemphis.com

Menu items are available for takeout and curbside pickup. Delivery will be available in Mid-town by our employees. Prepared meals that can be frozen and then later warmed will be available as well.