More restaurants temporarily closed for violating Shelby County health directive

Five more restaurants have been shut down temproarily for violating the newest Shelby County health directive.
MEMPHIS, Tenn. — Five more restaurants shut down for violating the newest Shelby County health directive.

This directive increased indoor dining capacity to 50% and allowed live entertainment with some restrictions. However, masks are required, and restaurants have to close up shop at 10:00 p.m.

After some inspections last Saturday, the five businesses were shut down by the health department.

  • In Love Memphis
  • The Statuz Club
  • The Blue Night Club
  • Comma’s Lounge
  • The Menu Restaurant and Lounge

They will have to stay closed for two weeks and can petition to reopen with plans for complying with the directive.
