More restaurants temporarily closed for violating Shelby County health directive

Five more restaurants have been shut down temproarily for violating the newest Shelby County health directive.

MEMPHIS, Tenn. — Five more restaurants shut down for violating the newest Shelby County health directive.

This directive increased indoor dining capacity to 50% and allowed live entertainment with some restrictions. However, masks are required, and restaurants have to close up shop at 10:00 p.m.

After some inspections last Saturday, the five businesses were shut down by the health department.

In Love Memphis

The Statuz Club

The Blue Night Club

Comma’s Lounge

The Menu Restaurant and Lounge

They will have to stay closed for two weeks and can petition to reopen with plans for complying with the directive.