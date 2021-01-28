More restaurants temporarily closed for violating Shelby County health directive

MEMPHIS, Tenn. — Five more restaurants shut down for violating the newest Shelby County health directive.
This directive increased indoor dining capacity to 50% and allowed live entertainment with some restrictions. However, masks are required, and restaurants have to close up shop at 10:00 p.m.
After some inspections last Saturday, the five businesses were shut down by the health department.
- In Love Memphis
- The Statuz Club
- The Blue Night Club
- Comma’s Lounge
- The Menu Restaurant and Lounge
They will have to stay closed for two weeks and can petition to reopen with plans for complying with the directive.