Results of COVID-19 tests now are coming in the next day

This is a big improvement from earlier when the sample-to-result time was 90 hours

MEMPHIS, Tennessee — As warm weather sets in the Mid-South, many are wondering if mosquitoes can transmit the coronavirus. Dr. Stephen Threlkeld of Baptist Hospital says there is no evidence of this, while at the same time he says many viruses are limited by warm weather. However, as research on COVID-19 is in early stages, it's too early to tell if that will apply to COVID-19.

Doctors are reporting different effects of COVID-19 on patients depending on individual health. Dr. Threlkeld says researchers are quickly working to identify how people with mild symptoms recover and the antibodies that could lead to a better understanding of the coronavirus and ultimately a vaccine.

To learn more, Threlkeld says Baptist Hospital is testing anybody who needs it around the clock targeting asymptomatic people and finding that less than 2% are positive.

Baptist says symptoms have been mild for about 90% of their patients allowing them to be treated at home through constant monitoring by hospital staff.

Coronavirus tests results are returning faster. Healthcare officials are reporting next day results, an improvement from 90-hour sample-to-result time earlier in the week.