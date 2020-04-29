Retail stores in 89 Tennessee counties can open Wednesday, Gyms can open on May 1; there will be restrictions

Salons and spas will have to wait until at least May 29 to open

TIPTON COUNTY, Tennessee — Governor Bill Lee signed a new executive order Tuesday affecting 89 of the 95 counties in Tennessee, repealing most of the others he has issued so far. He said it's important that businesses start to re-open, but they need to do so with caution.

"As we start to open our econom, we can’t stop thinking about how social distancing works," Lee said.

Lee said it's time for gyms and retailers to join restaurants with restricted reopenings. He is still encouraging Tennesseans to limit activity and stay home as much as possible to not deter from the health progress we have made.

"They will close communal spaces like athletic courts and locker rooms and swimming pools," Lee said.

Effective Wednesday, non-essential industries can reopen as long as they observe social distancing guidelines. However, the governor's newest executive order means an even longer wait for places like hair salons and spas which must remain closed until May 29.