Want to eat inside at RP Tracks? Show your COVID vaccination card or negative test

You must show a picture of your COVID vaccine card or the card itself, or a negative test taken within 48 hours - if you want to eat inside.

MEMPHIS, Tenn. — Another business near the University of Memphis is now requiring customers to get vaccinated or bring in a negative COVID-19 test.

RP Tracks posted on Facebook that starting Monday, August 23, you must show a picture of your COVID vaccine card or the card itself, or a negative test taken within 48 hours - if you want to eat inside.

If a child is under 12, they must have a mask in the building.

If you want to eat outdoors, the tables are open to everyone.

Owners said so far, customers and fully vaccinated employees support the move.

"We just have a sense of community among our staff and among our customers,” said Mary Laws, RP Tracks owner. “We have some people come in here that are immunocompromised that you know are going to be getting the third one, so we want to make sure we are providing as safe of an environment as we possibly can for everyone."

The restaurant just reopened after closing for a couple of days when an employee tested positive. Other employees also go tested.

Owners believe it will take a week or two for customers to get adjusted to the new requirement.