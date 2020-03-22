'Safer at Home Order' announced in Nashville for two weeks

Nashville Mayor John Cooper announced an order for people to stay in their homes, except to go out for essential needs.

NASHVILLE, Tenn. — Nashville Mayor John Cooper announced a "Safer at Home" order Sunday morning. The order officially goes into effect at 12:01 a.m., March 23.

Under the order, all businesses not performing essential services will close and restaurants will only be able to serve customers by delivery, take-out and drive-through. A list of essential services can be found online, on Nashville's website. All social gatherings of more than 10 people are also discouraged.

The order will last for two weeks, and should officially end on April 6. There were 179 confirmed cases of coronavirus in Davidson County Sunday morning, the county Nashville is located in.