Seattle Girls Choir puts on stunning virtual performance while social distancing

The Seattle Girls Choir decided to get creative and take their rehearsals online to still be able to spread joy through music during this difficult time.

SEATTLE — The Seattle Girls Choirs isn't letting social distancing stop them from making music.

With schools closed through April due to coronavirus concerns, the girls haven't been able to rehearse in person, so they decided to take their practice online.

The singers released this rendition of the song No Time, arranged by American composer Susan Brumfield this week. With the help of their Artistic Director Jacob Winkler, the group was able to rehearse, record and then upload the video of themselves online for all to enjoy.

The Seattle Girls Choir plans to continue practicing online through the coronavirus crisis and wants to keep spreading joy through music during this difficult time.