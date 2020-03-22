Second staff member with Navy Personnel Command in Millington tests positive for COVID-19

The first positive case was announced Saturday.

UPDATE 3/23/2020 - A second staff member at Naval Activity Support in Miillington has tested positive for COVID-19.

Here’s the information that was posted to Facebook: “Over the weekend we have gotten report of an additional positive case of COVID-19 in personnel who works on board the installation.

We are refining our reporting procedures to ensure we are providing the most accurate information. We understand that there is a lot of uncertainty. But we must ensure that we only report accurate information. Thank you for your patience and understanding.

Public Health Administrative Officers have conducted contact tracing and have notified all individuals who would be at risk of contracting COVID-19. If you have additional questions about which spaces were involved, please contact your chain of command. Tenant commands will have responsibility to notify their personnel of individual cases.

Over the weekend, cleaning was completed in the affected areas.

We urge you to continue to exercise proper personal hygiene, stay home if you are sick, and coordinate with your supervisor to establish a distributed workforce.”

------------------------------------

3/21/2020 - A staff member with the Navy Personnel Command in Millington has tested positive for COVID-19.

According to a news release, the staff member showed symptoms of COVID-19 March 18th and was tested at Baptist East Memorial Hospital. Officials say the member is following the medical rules of the CDC and immediately self quarantined.

NPC is following the guidelines set forth by the Department of Defense, and all personnel who traveled overseas are currently isolated for the 14-day self-observation period.

-----------------------------------------

Coronavirus in Context:

The symptoms of coronavirus are similar to the flu or a bad cold. Symptoms include a fever, cough and shortness of breath, according to the Centers for Disease Control.

Most healthy people will have mild symptoms. A study of more than 72,000 patients by the Centers for Disease Control in China showed 80-percent of the cases there were mild.

But infections can cause pneumonia, severe acute respiratory syndrome, kidney failure and even death, according to the World Health Organization. Older people with underlying health conditions are most at risk.

The CDC believes symptoms may appear anywhere from two to 14 days after being exposed.

Lower your risk