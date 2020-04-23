Self-employed woman expresses difficulty with filing for unemployment

Self-employed and gig workers can now file for unemployment with Pandemic Unemployment Assistance

MEMPHIS, Tennessee — Since mid-March more than 250,000 Tennesseans have applied for unemployment due to the COVID-19 pandemic affecting jobs. While the state of Tennessee is working to improve the responsiveness of the unemployment website, people are still having difficulty navigating it.

Shelby County Schools substitute teacher Sheila McDuffie, who qualifies as a "gig worker," feels the frustration a lot of people are having with the process.

"It was very hard to maneuver," McDuffie said. "You really had to go step by step and if you didn’t do it right it would knock you out and you would have to start over."

The Tennessee Department of Labor admits the unemployment website was not ready for the high volume of applicants. McDuffie successfully got through the application but said it was tedious and can be discouraging to some.

"You gotta have the stamina to sit there and do this application," McDuffie said.

Here's a breakdown of how to start the process if you are either self-employed, independent contractor, or a gig worker:

For Pandemic Unemployment Assistance (PUA) start by going to Jobs4TN.gov. Once you are in the application, select that you are "self-employed" and select "yes" for "reasons related to COVID-19."

It will then ask you to fill out your previous job, occupation, and employment history. When it asks for "employer" type in "self-employed."

The Department of Labor has a step by step guide on its website along with a video tutorial explaining how to get through the application. You will also need your Social Security number for the application.

"A claimant's weekly benefit amount is determined by assessing their wages for their previous 18 months," Chris Cannon, spokesperson for the Tennessee Department of Labor said. "The minimum benefit is $120 and the maximum benefit is $275 before deducting federal taxes."

The department has set up a system to stagger the number of people applying for their weekly unemployment certification.

Sunday: 0, 1, 2, 3

Monday: 4, 5, 6

Tuesday: 7, 8, 9

Wednesday through Saturday: All numbers