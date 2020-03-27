x
Skip Navigation
Breaking News
More (1) »

Memphis News & Weather | Memphis, TN | WATN - localmemphis.com

coronavirus

Sen. Lamar Alexander's daughter has coronavirus

She lives in New York. Her 9-year-old son has tested negative for coronavirus

Senator Lamar Alexander's said his daughter, who lives in New York, has tested positive for coronavirus.

"My daughter in New York, lives in Westchester County where they’ve had all this trouble, and she tested positive. She was pretty sick, and she’s in her 40s. If you’re 80, you ought to be really careful. Maybe you should be in your 40s, too," he said on a Knoxville radio show.

Her husband has also been sick, as well as her son. The 9-year-old tested negative for the coronavirus, according to a spokesperson for Alexander.

RELATED: House debates $2.2 trillion virus relief bill amid last-minute snag

RELATED: Will you get a stimulus check if you receive Social Security or disability, or didn’t file a tax return?

RELATED: VERIFY: Real debates about COVID-19 and ibuprofen as fake social posts circulate

RELATED: VERIFY: Top questions about the coronavirus stimulus checks answered

RELATED: Will you get a stimulus check if you receive Social Security or disability, or didn’t file a tax return?

 

 