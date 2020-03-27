Sen. Lamar Alexander's daughter has coronavirus

Senator Lamar Alexander's said his daughter, who lives in New York, has tested positive for coronavirus.
"My daughter in New York, lives in Westchester County where they’ve had all this trouble, and she tested positive. She was pretty sick, and she’s in her 40s. If you’re 80, you ought to be really careful. Maybe you should be in your 40s, too," he said on a Knoxville radio show.
Her husband has also been sick, as well as her son. The 9-year-old tested negative for the coronavirus, according to a spokesperson for Alexander.
RELATED: Will you get a stimulus check if you receive Social Security or disability, or didn’t file a tax return?
RELATED: Will you get a stimulus check if you receive Social Security or disability, or didn’t file a tax return?