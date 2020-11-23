"It's absurd and not livable" | Shelby County business owners anxious as latest health directive takes effect

To curb record highs of new COVID-19 cases and hospitalizations, Shelby County health experts have again limited bar/restaurant capacity and operating hours.

MEMPHIS, Tenn. — As certain restrictions return in the latest Shelby County Health Department directive, area business owners are increasingly worried about their short and long term financial health.

Health experts - with the support of all mayors in Shelby County - temporarily cut down on bar and restaurant capacity and operating hours, in an attempt to curb record highs of new COVID-19 cases and hospitalizations in recent weeks.

"To put these mandates on the restaurant industry has an immediate trickle down effect," Heather Balkunas, owner of Heather Boutique & Spa, said.

When the Shelby County Health Department orders temporary restrictions at bars and restaurants, that means fewer customers inside and fewer buyers at Heather Balkunas' east Memphis store.

"They really don't need that much makeup. They don't need my party clothes, or the people in other shopping centers," Balkunas said.

Balkunas and other business owners attended Monday afternoon's Shelby County Commission meeting, in opposition to the health department's latest directive.

Among the changes, it limits occupancy to 50% for any business that serves food or alcohol, those businesses must close at 10:00 p.m., and customers must wear masks at all times unless they are eating or drinking.

"It's absurd and not livable. They are not going to attend those restaurants," Balkunas said.

Memphis Restaurant Association members held a Zoom call Monday afternoon to find common ground and adapt as an industry once again.

"The health department finds themselves in a very difficult situation, and that is they are forced to try to legislate common sense," Dr. Steve Threlkeld with Baptist Memorial Hospital said.

That's why Dr. Threlkeld said it's on the public to do their part, so COVID numbers can trend in the right direction again.

"If we do all the things the health department tells us to do at restaurants and gatherings and so forth, but then we go and have our own restaurant for Thanksgiving and invite a bunch of people from different parts of the country, these regulations will do nothing," Dr. Threlkeld said.

The Shelby County Health Department expects the latest directive will be in place at least four weeks - possibly into 2021 - to gauge its full impact in whether these restrictions will stabilize the situation and cut down on COVID spread.