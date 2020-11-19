Shelby County businesses concerned ahead of likely new temporary COVID-19 restrictions

Fitness centers and certain types of restaurants are expected to be impacted first, based on recent trends of COVID-19 surge of new infections.

MEMPHIS, Tennessee — "It's just unfortunate. We feel like we are being punished for being responsible and doing everything right and taking it serious," Iron Tribe Fitness owner John Irvine said.

Irvine can only wait and see what restrictions the Shelby County Health Department lays out in the coming days, and how it will impact his three area locations.

"If it's anything of what happened back in March, April, and May, it would be pretty disappointing."

This week, Shelby County health experts said restrictions could return to gyms and limited service restaurants, based on the activities in interviews with 450 people recently infected with COVID-19.

"The trends indicate that we must do something," Shelby County Health Officer Dr. Bruce Randolph said.

"You are going to see some major fallout, at the beginning of the year in particular, if they shut us down in any form or fashion," Memphis Restaurant Association President Ernie Mellor said.

Mellor questioned why many struggling restaurants could be impacted again, since the health department said small group gatherings in homes are also fueling the surge of new COVID transmission.

"The numbers are bleak and then you are going to kick us in the knees right before Thanksgiving?" Mellor said.

Dr. Randolph said it's a balance between economic health and public health.

"Younger people are getting infected and older people are dying and that's the problem," Dr. Randolph said.

The Shelby County health officer expects the new health directive will be in place for at least four weeks - or two incubation periods - to best gauge its impact on slowing the spread and stabilizing the situation locally with COVID-19.