Shelby County closes vaccinations sites Thursday due to weather threat

This comes as Tennessee also announced testing & vaccine sites in 19 rural West TN counties would be closed Thursday.

MEMPHIS, Tenn. — (Shelby County Health Department News Release) - The following COVID-19 vaccination sites will be closed Thursday, February 11, 2021 due to inclement weather and the threat of hazardous driving conditions:

Pipkin Building – 940 Early Maxwell Road, Memphis, TN 38104

– 940 Early Maxwell Road, Memphis, TN 38104 Germantown Baptist Church – 9450 Poplar Avenue, Germantown, TN 38139

– 9450 Poplar Avenue, Germantown, TN 38139 Southwest Tennessee Community College Whitehaven Center – 1234 Finley Road, Memphis, 38116

– 1234 Finley Road, Memphis, 38116 CSFP Warehouse - 1020 South Bellevue 38106

All appointments scheduled for Thursday, February 11th will be rescheduled for the same time on Thursday, February 18th. Emails will be sent to those with Thursday appointments to notify them of the change. There is no need to reschedule appointments.

The Shelby County Health Department will make decisions regarding vaccine operations on a day-to-day basis during inclement weather. A decision regarding Friday will be made on Thursday afternoon.

Updated information will be posted on the www.shelby.community website.

Tennessee Department of Health also postponed COVID-19 testing and vaccinations in 19 rural West Tennessee counties Thursday due to the weather threat. Future dates have not been announced.

Arkansas is also warning anyone who may be scheduled for a vaccine to call ahead and check.