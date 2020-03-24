Shelby County Commission approves work-at-home plan for county employees

“In line with current Health Department and CDC recommendations, Shelby County Government has implemented its first Alternative Work Solutions policy." says Harris.

MEMPHIS, Tenn. — Last night, the Shelby County Board of Commission unanimously approved Mayor Lee Harris’ plan for work-at-home for county employees. This is the first Alternative Workplace Solutions (AWS) policy for Shelby County Government and the new policy will allow managers and supervisors to consider reasonable work-at-home solutions for Shelby County employees during exigent circumstances.

This new policy protects employees from unnecessary risks during exigent circumstances with limited disruption to critical government operations. Shelby County Government’s new AWS policy includes strategies such as mobile technologies, flexible work schedules, and alternate work assignments. Workplace flexibility is especially important now, given the closure at many school districts, the national and statewide efforts to reduce large, in-person gatherings, and the number of confirmed COVID-19 cases within our community.

“In line with current Health Department and CDC recommendations, Shelby County Government has implemented its first Alternative Work Solutions policy,” says Mayor Lee Harris. “This new policy allows Shelby County Government to continue to provide critical services to our families, veterans, seniors, and other populations while helping to protect our employees and reduce the spread of novel coronavirus.

“Shelby County Government is one of the largest employers in our County, with over 5,500 men and women who provide public safety, public health, infrastructure, and social services,” Mayor Harris continues. “That’s why we must play a leading role to help slow the spread of novel coronavirus and ensure that our local hospital systems maintain the capacity to treat patients with severe respiratory issues. I am urging all employers across Shelby County, where possible, to initiate similar work-from-home policies.”

Shelby County Government’s focus is to ensure we are prepared to continue essential operations for the public while also protecting the safety of employees during exigent circumstances. Over time, it will become necessary to evaluate processes to meet the needs of our community. This policy was prepared with recommendations from the Shelby County Health Department and the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention.

-----------------------------------------

Coronavirus in Context:

The symptoms of coronavirus are similar to the flu or a bad cold. Symptoms include a fever, cough and shortness of breath, according to the Centers for Disease Control.

Most healthy people will have mild symptoms. A study of more than 72,000 patients by the Centers for Disease Control in China showed 80-percent of the cases there were mild.

But infections can cause pneumonia, severe acute respiratory syndrome, kidney failure and even death, according to the World Health Organization. Older people with underlying health conditions are most at risk.

The CDC believes symptoms may appear anywhere from two to 14 days after being exposed.

Lower your risk