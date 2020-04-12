Shelby County Commissioner wants those who host “super spreader” events held responsible

“I personally believe if you’re going to host a super spreader, you need to be responsible both civilly and criminally,” said Commissioner Mark Billingsley.

MEMPHIS, Tenn. — Let’s set the Mike Matthews table.

I am 66-years-old. I have high blood pressure and Type 2 diabetes. I have had cancer, and a heart attack.

COVID-19 is looking right at me.

So if you’ve been to a party where there’s been no social distancing, where nobody was wearing a mask, do me a favor. STAY AWAY FROM ME.

Shelby County Commissioner Mark Billingsley isn’t chuckling.

“I think we’ve got a serious issue that we need to deal with,” he said, “... in terms of super spreader events in Shelby County. I believe the health department needs to take demonstrative action against super spreader events we’ve recently seen.”

He’s specifically talking about a big party last weekend under a tent in Hickory Hill. You might have seen the pictures and noticed there was no social distancing - and there wasn’t a mask in sight.

“I find it really reckless,” Commissioner Billingsley said, “... that those who choose to sponsor events like these parties are not held accountable. I personally believe if you’re going to host a super spreader, you need to be responsible both civilly and criminally.”

Billingsley expressed his concerns earlier in the week, when Shelby County Commissioners discussed the event. What particularly bothered him was both police and the health departments had visited the party, but neither group shut it down.

Billingsley and others are working on plans. He said the health department told him Memphis Police were responsible for shutting the event down.