Why Shelby County COVID-19 health experts are so concerned about hospitalization numbers

The total this week for COVID-19 hospitalizations is approaching the record set in late July during the summer surge.

MEMPHIS, Tennessee — Shelby County health experts are keeping a close eye on a sharp uptick of COVID-19 hospitalizations this month.

New records are being set at area hospital systems, including closer to the record total number of patients set during the summer surge.

"We are very concerned," Shelby County Health Officer Dr. Bruce Randolph said.

There's a heightened sense of alert this week as Shelby County hospitals returned to the red zone Tuesday and Wednesday, with acute care and ICU beds in use above 90% capacity.

The rising number - 334 people hospitalized with COVID-19 as of late Wednesday - is just 50 short of the record set July 31st.

"We want to continue to reinforce the importance of staying home if you do not feel well at all," Shelby County Health Director Dr. Alisa Haushalter said.

Shelby County COVID hospitalizations surged 71% the past four weeks and 36% the past two weeks.

The Methodist system alone set new patient records Wednesday and Thursday.

"Hospitals may have the beds but might not have the staff, the nurses to tend to the beds," Dr. Randolph said.

Dr. Haushalter said with hospital systems being strained again, they could eventually be forced to temporarily cut back on certain non-COVID procedures.

"That's actually going to be an institution by institution decision, in part because how they do their elective procedures may vary," Dr. Haushalter said.

While each local hospital system is reviewing their surge capacity and staffing plans, there's another worst-case scenario fallback: a 400-bed alternate care facility on standby in downtown Memphis.

"We are also having ongoing discussions with the state health department about the Commercial Appeal site and when that might need to be utilized as well," Dr. Haushalter said.

If there is a silver lining of promising news with this uptick in local COVID hospitalizations, health experts said Thursday flu cases aren't as high compared to this time last year, likely because of increased mask wearing.