"The worst is yet to come" | Doctors sound the alarm as Shelby County COVID-19 hospitalizations inch closer to summer record

The strain is taking its toll, forcing adjustments in hospital systems.

MEMPHIS, Tenn — "I think the worst is yet to come," Methodist Healthcare Chief of Staff Dr. Richard Aycock said.

There's mounting concern from Shelby County health experts, as local COVID-19 hospitalizations jumped 13% between Thursday and Friday.

The current 376 patients is just eight from the record of 384 set during the summer surge.

"It's clear we have not reached the heights that we are ultimately going to," Dr. Aycock said.

Methodist Healthcare set new daily records of COVID patients twice this week, forcing doctors to cut back on some elective surgeries. The system is also reviewing contingency capacity and staffing backup options.

"Where we move patients, how we move patients, how we keep beds, and when and if the surge plan needs to be triggered," Dr. Aycock said.

Dr. Aycock cited pandemic fatigue - and complacency - for a sharp recent uptick in COVID cases.

Severe cases that require hospitalization follow that, potentially setting up even more challenges.

"That two week lag is going to put us into Thanksgiving, which I think at this point is a very concerning holiday to fall right now, with what's going on in our community," Dr. Aycock said.

That's why the Methodist doctor again urged the public to do their part to help stabilize a situation that's heading in the wrong direction quickly.

"Quit resisting, wear your masks, keep social distancing, and just use your common sense. We can really help our community right now," Dr. Aycock said.

Those in the Methodist system hope an alternate care facility that is on standby at the former Commercial Appeal building in downtown Memphis won't be needed in the coming weeks.