Shelby County COVID-19 Joint Task Force meeting brings mixed bag of news Monday

Primary field hospital identified, new cases at assisted living facilities, update on first reponders infected

MEMPHIS, Tenn. — In Shelby County, plenty of new information came out Monday during the daily briefing of the area's COVID-19 Joint Task Force.

The former Commercial Appeal building will be the primary overflow field hospital, if necessary, and there are two new loan programs for Memphis small businesses.

The Shelby County Health Director - Dr. Alisa Haushalter - also said the rate appears to be slowing for new COVID-19 cases locally.

That's the good news; the bad news is the Coronavirus is impacting more first responders and those in one of our most vulnerable populations: seniors in assisted living facilities.

The Shelby County Health Department is now working The Village at Germantown, the third local assisted living facility with positive COVID-19 cases: five residents and two on staff.

Among the other facilities, Carriage Court in east Memphis now reports three COVID-19 related deaths. There are now seven confirmed cases - five residents and two workers - at Parkway Health and Rehabilitation in south Memphis.

"You would approach those vulnerable settings with a strike team, with a significant more emphasis on infection control and policy that need to be put in place," Shelby County Health Director Dr. Alisa Haushalter said.

Monday, we also learned of the growing number of Shelby County first reponders infected.

"When we signed up for this job knew that we would be risking our lives," Memphis Fire Director Gina Sweat said.

Director Sweat said to date, 27 with the Memphis Police department - including 21 officers - tested positive, 15 with the Shelby County Sheriff's Office and 21 - including two in a recruit class - with the Memphis Fire Department.

"While there have been a number of first responders who have been directly impacted by the COVID pandemic, I wanted to assure you once again that your local fire, police and EMS departments continue to provide adequate public safety services to the community," Director Sweat said.

"Our small businesses have been hit hardest by this pandemic," Memphis Mayor Jim Strickland said.

That's why Monday, Mayor Strickland unveiled two different loan programs for Bluff City small businesses, primarily those turned down for a federal Small Business Administration (SBA) loan. They range from $2,000 to $35,000.

"This assistance is intended to serve a wide range of businesses, with the assistance of working capital like rent, payroll, and vendor payments," Mayor Strickland said.