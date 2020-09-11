x
Coronavirus

Shelby County COVID-19 Task Force has hope even as numbers trend back up

“There is room for hope and optimism,” said Doug McGowen. “But I don’t want anybody to let their guard down because the vaccine is showing promise.”

MEMPHIS, Tenn. — Somebody’s said hope. Really.

Somebody said hope when it comes to protecting people from contracting the coronavirus.

I’ll tell you more about why they have hope, in a second.

See, when it comes to COVID-19, cases are climbing again in Shelby County.

“The trend is up,” said COVID-19 Task Force member Doug McGowen. “That’s the most disturbing thing.”

Shelby County is now averaging more than 200 new cases every day. Task Force member Dr. Bruce Randolph said the health department is studying whether they should close down some businesses.

“Certainly, we have entertained that thought,” Dr. Randolph said, “... but that’s sort of a last measure we are monitoring. That decision would not be just a health department decision. The task force would weigh in, the mayors and all the public officials would weigh in, because of the ramifications of such a decision if we have to go back.”

The task force is trying to get Tennessee Governor Bill Lee to pass a tougher face mask mandate. Shelby County has one in place, but Dr. Randolph said that is not enough.

“We need the surrounding counties to have a similar mandate in place. Wear the mask and social distancing are the two main things we have in terms of fighting the virus.”

Which brings us back to the word Hope. There is news a drug company has developed a vaccine that is reportedly 90% effective.

“There is room for hope and optimism,” said Doug McGowen. “But I don’t want anybody to let their guard down because the vaccine is showing promise.”
