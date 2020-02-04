Shelby County COVID-19 Task Force preparing for surge of new cases, likely hospital equipment shortages

Plans for 1,000 additional beds being finalized

MEMPHIS, Tennessee — Medical experts say more Coronavirus patients are now in Memphis hospital intensive care units and on ventilators. Ahead of an expected surge, officials are preparing for potential hospital bed and equipment shortages. Right now, plans are being finalized to set up 1,000 extra beds to fill the need, with some at the Gateway Shopping Center in north Memphis.

It comes as a medical expert said Thursday that the Coronavirus could lead to between 1,250 to 2,500 deaths in Shelby County, that would be five to 10 times as deadly as a typical flu season locally.

"If we don't blunt the spread of the virus, we will soon be out of capacity at our local hospitals,” Memphis Chief Operating Officer Doug McGowen said.

That’s the blunt message Thursday from the city of Memphis as the Shelby County COVID-19 Task Force prepares to set up 1,000 additional beds for an expected overflow of Coronavirus patients requiring care.

"We have looked at everything from our stadiums to our arenas to warehouses,” McGowen said.

The plans come as medical providers scramble to overcome a predicted shortfall before the Coronavirus’ expected peak in a few weeks.

"Based on the state model, we are looking at a need to two times as many beds, maybe three times as many ventilators, and maybe four times as many ICU beds,” Shelby County COVID-19 Task Force member Dr. Manoj Jain said.

While clearer numbers are expected Friday, those with the city said Thursday as many as 70 people are currently in Memphis hospitals with COVID-19, with half of those patients in the intensive care unit.

"The message at home is clear: we are facing an epidemic, and we are seeing more people go to the hospital,” Dr. Jain said.

That’s why Dr. Jain urged the public to continue social distancing, to contain the Coronavirus’ spread, and limit the potential peak of cases.

"The more we do now the lower the number of deaths, make that factor less,” Dr. Jain said.

To date in Shelby County, 9% of those tested for the Coronavirus came back with a positive case.