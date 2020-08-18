Shelby County COVID-19 testing averages fall as health experts ensure tests are available to children as schools reopen

Emphasis comes as Harding Academy of Memphis reports 11 athletes, one staff member test positive.

MEMPHIS, Tenn — "We have to continue to stay focused on where we are and we need to continue to remain vigilant," Shelby County Health Director Dr. Alisa Haushalter said.

Shelby County health experts said now is not the time to let up, even as several encouraging COVID-19 trends continue.

That includes a Steady decline in the weekly positivity rate since the 4th of July, a Reproductive rate below 1:1 for several weeks, and the 14-day average of daily tests down nearly 30% the past four weeks.

"We probably have fewer people who are physically ill or symptomatic who are seeking testing, but we also know around the 4th of July holiday a lot of people were seeking testing, really I would say, as an insurance measure," Dr. Haushalter said.

On July 21st, Shelby County's COVID-19 Joint Task force - citing demand and lab result backlogs - limited testing to only those showing symptoms or those who had direct contact with a positive case.

8,200 tests are now available weekly at Shelby County's 30 sites, but organizers aren't ready to again allow asymptomatic samples.

"We are being a bit cautious right now while we see how schools being back in session and fall sports play out," Church Health Chief Operating Officer Jenny Bartlett-Prescott said.

The real risks of contact sports and COVID-19 played out Tuesday, when leadership at Harding Academy of Memphis announced 11 high school athletes and one staff member tested positive. That prompted Harding's entire high school to suspend athletics and move to virtual learning for two weeks.

Those at Church Health said they're prepared should there be a surge in young people needing a test in the weeks ahead.

"We have added a column to all our test site grids so that we are able to let parents know what ages are being tested at each site," Bartlett-Prescott said.

Tuesday, the Shelby County health director said her department will not release specific information on students or school districts with COVID-19 cases. That could change if the state's guidance changes.

