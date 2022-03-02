New drive-thru COVID-19 testing site now open in north Memphis

The Shelby County Health Department opened the drive-thru site at the Gethsemane Garden Church of God in Christ at 1740 Vollintine Avenue.

MEMPHIS, Tenn. — The Shelby County Health Department opened a new drive-thru COVID-19 testing site in north Memphis.

The site at the Gethsemane Garden Church of God in Christ is at 1740 Vollintine Avenue. It is open Monday through Saturday from 7 a.m. to 5 p.m., then beginning February 16, 2022 it will open 8 a.m. to 6 p.m. every other Wednesday.

The health department said the testing is free and insurance is not required.

“Our goal is to make COVID-19 testing convenient and available to everyone in Shelby County so that they can be tested whenever needed,” said Shelby County Health Director Dr. Michelle Taylor. “Frequent testing is one of our most valuable weapons in the fight against COVID-19. We are glad to be able to make this drive-thru site available and convenient for people in North Memphis and the northern part of Shelby County.”

This new site is being paid for through a partnership with the Tennessee Department of Health and the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention.

You can find a list of testing sites from the Shelby County Health Department HERE.