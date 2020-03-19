Shelby County District Attorney's Office taking precautions against COVID-19

In a statement, the D.A.'s office says no one in the office has tested positive.

MEMPHIS, Tenn. — The Shelby County District Attorney’s Office says they are taking precautions amid COVID-19 concerns, clarifying why a sign is posted on the door of its offices.

The D.A.’s office says no one in the office has tested positive for coronavirus, however a couple of employees were exposed to someone who did test positive.

The following statement was sent to Local 24 News:

“Earlier today an unauthorized sign was posted that has created chaos and confusion. Let me be clear, I know of no one in the DA’s Office testing positive for Covid-19. A couple of our employees have been in contact with an individual who has been in contact with an individual who has tested positive for Covid-19.

Out of an abundance of caution, we have sent those employees home and asked them to self-monitor. We are also asking employees who have returned from high-risk states or high-risk countries to stay home for two weeks.

Our offices are open and we are handling in-custody cases as instructed by the Tennessee Supreme Court.”

Coronavirus in Context:

The symptoms of coronavirus are similar to the flu or a bad cold. Symptoms include a fever, cough and shortness of breath, according to the Centers for Disease Control.

Most healthy people will have mild symptoms. A study of more than 72,000 patients by the Centers for Disease Control in China showed 80-percent of the cases there were mild.

But infections can cause pneumonia, severe acute respiratory syndrome, kidney failure and even death, according to the World Health Organization. Older people with underlying health conditions are most at risk.

The CDC believes symptoms may appear anywhere from two to 14 days after being exposed.

