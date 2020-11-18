"A trend we don't want to see" | Shelby County doctors increasingly concerned with record COVID-19 hospitalizations

Wednesday marked the second straight day of a new record set during the pandemic at Memphis area hospitals.

MEMPHIS, Tennessee — "We are seeing very concerning trends right now in the community," Dr. Ben Bowman with Methodist Le Bonheur Healthcare said.

"These numbers are very, very striking," Baptist Memorial Hospital Dr. Steve Threlkeld added.

There's a common concern among local health experts, after new records were set this week for Shelby County COVID-19 hospitalizations, including 397 reported Wednesday.

"We have repeatedly broken our inpatient census numbers several times. I think four times in the month of November," Dr. Bowman said.

Dr. Bowman said the system is aggressively recruiting new nurses and reassigning others to meet the growing COVID-19 demand.

"We are pulling some to the resources from Le Bonheur to help staff adult hospitals, again, as the need to arises," Dr. Bowman said

Dr. Bowman said a significant amount of recently hospitalized patients in that system got sick from household contacts. That's why medical experts are increasingly urging Thanksgiving be celebrated only with immediate family living in your home.

"I think anytime you start adding members to outside of your own household, the risk for transmission goes up significantly," Dr. Bowman said.

With hospitalizations and new COVID-19 cases reaching record highs this week, the Shelby County Health Department is considering the return of some temporary restrictions.

Health Director Dr. Alisa Haushalter said Tuesday gyms and limited service restaurants could be affected first.