"It's going to be dangerous" | Shelby County doctors sound alarm about COVID-19 during the holidays

Monday's new one-day reported cases nearly broke a pandemic record, increasing worry about more spread at upcoming Thanksgiving gatherings.

MEMPHIS, Tennessee — A troubling COVID-19 trend continues to play out in Shelby County.

"We are seeing exponential growth of COVID in the community," Dr. Jeff Warren of the Shelby County COVID-19 Joint Task Force said.

With Monday's report of 686 new COVID-19 cases, three of the five highest Shelby County case totals came in just the past week, with a more than 400 seven-day new case average for the first time since August 2nd, and a 72% increase in COVID hospitalizations the past four weeks.

"Worst case fear is that we will overwhelm our hospital capacity for people who are ill. And once that occurs, death rates go up," Dr. Warren said.

Dr. Warren is concerned that with more of the virus spreading with more people, it puts his staff - and all medical personnel - more at risk.

"You wear all the PPE you want, but when you get a certain amount of that stuff in the air everywhere, it's going to be easier for people to get it. And when they get sick, there's no one to care for people who are sick," Dr. Warren said.

With local cases surging - including spread from those not showing symptoms - Dr. Steve Threlkeld with Baptist Memorial Hospital offered the public advice Monday.

"It's going to be dangerous, so if there's any way you can, limit your Thanksgiving holiday to your nuclear family, the people that you live with. Even close relatives who live in a far flung areas coming home and shaking that sort of up, is going to be of significant danger," Dr. Threlkeld said.

The latest COVID hospitalization numbers in Shelby County, at 361, is 23 from the record high set July 31st.

A 400-bed alternate care facility is on standby in downtown Memphis, but at this point, there are no plans for it to open.