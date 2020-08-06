Shelby County will stay in Phase Two after COVID-19 cases increase

An increase in cases last week led officials to extend phase two of reopening.

MEMPHIS, Tenn. — Shelby County had hopes of entering phase three of its reopening plan Monday, but after an uptick in positive COVID-19 cases, county officials have extended phase two.

In the last week, each day saw an average of 129 new positive cases. That number peaked with 190 new cases from Monday to Tuesday, the largest day-to-day increase since the pandemic started.

Shelby County Health Department officials want that number to - at best - level out to under 100 new cases a day.

"Our numbers are increasing, and we're alarmed by that. Before we can move to any other phase, we must see the leveling off and preferably a decreasing in numbers," Dr. Bruce Randolph, Shelby County Health Officer, said.

The increase in recent cases is likely attributed to Memorial Day Weekend, according to the health department.

"I'm not sure if there's any specific thing that took place during Memorial Day Weekend. I think it's more - so more people are out, more people about, and subsequently more people come in contact," Randolph said.

Memphis Mayor Jim Strickland modified his safer-at-home executive order, extending phase two of the Back to Business plan in the city of Memphis until at least June 16.

Once in phase three, capacity limits for restaurants, retail, and other already open businesses expands to 75%, live music could make a comeback, and entertainment venues, i.e. movie theaters and sports arenas, could begin to reopen with restrictions.