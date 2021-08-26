x
Skip Navigation
Breaking News
More () »
Coronavirus

Shelby County files federal lawsuit over mask opt-out in schools

The suit against Tennessee Gov. Bill Lee claims his executive order is unlawful.
Credit: AP
FILE - Gov. Bill Lee speaks during the Tennessee Higher Education Commission session of the state budget hearings on Nov. 10, 2020, in Nashville, Tenn. The health department in Tennessee's most populous county reinstituted a face mask requirement Wednesday, Aug. 18, 2021, for indoor public places such as restaurants, bars and other businesses as a surge in COVID-19 cases strains hospital resources and causes concern in schools. The announcement comes two days after Lee issued an order allowing parents of K-12 students to opt out of mask requirements issued for schools. (AP Photo/Mark Humphrey, File)

SHELBY COUNTY, Tenn. — Another battle in the war against COVID-19 has heated up.

According to a report in The Daily Memphian, Shelby County filed a federal lawsuit Thursday over the mask opt-out option in Tennessee schools. The suit against Tennessee Gov. Bill Lee claims his executive order 84 is unlawful. That order gave parents the ability to opt their children out of the mask mandate from the Shelby County Health Department.

The Daily Memphian said the suit claims Tennessee Commissioner of Health Dr. Lisa Piercey and Gov. Lee said that students who can’t be vaccinated for COVID-19 are best protected by wearing masks in school. The lawsuit wants Lee’s executive order to be revoked.

Related Articles