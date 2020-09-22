Shelby County Government launches “Share the Tab” fund to help limited service restaurants impacted by COVID-19

$450,000 will be set aside to aid these businesses.

MEMPHIS, Tenn. — Editor's Note: Video from July 13, 2020

Shelby County Government announced Tuesday a fund to aid limited service restaurants impacted by COVID-19. Commissioner Van Turner and Mayor Lee Harris said that $450,000 will be set aside to support these businesses.

At the beginning of the summer, around forty-five restaurants were forced to close their doors or change their business model to address the critical threat of the coronavirus. And, most of them have remained closed.

To help these businesses survive, Shelby County Government will make CARES Act funds available. Limited service restaurant owners can apply for a $10,000 “Share the Tab” grant to help offset specific COVID-related expenses, including certain rent/mortgage and payroll costs; sanitization expenses; expenses related to re-purposing to a full-service restaurant among other eligible expenses.

“The ‘Share the Tab’ fund supports the restaurant and hospitality industry in a tangible way. We know that social distancing requirements make it difficult for social clubs and bars to operate as they did before. I hope that every qualifying business applies for the funds”, said Shelby County Commissioner Van Turner.